Giro d’Italia start list: provisional list of riders revealed for 2018 race

Chris Froome, Tom Dumoulin, and Fabio Aru all on the start list

The 2018 edition of the Giro d’Italia (May 4-27) will feature an impressive eight summit finishes and two time trials. Organisers have now released a provisional start list which, although being subject to change, should provide a pretty good indication of the riders who will be on the start line in Jerusalem.

As expected, the biggest GC contenders on the Giro d’Italia start list are defending champion Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Team Sky), and Italian national champion Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates).

They are joined by the likes of Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), both of whom impressed at the recent Tour of the Alps, while other riders to keep an eye on include Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida), Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), and Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing).

As for the sprinters, the tough parcours means that the field is a little less deep than what we might expect to see at the Tour de France, but the home fans should still have plenty to cheer for with the in-form Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors), Sacha Modolo (EF Education First-Drapac) and two-time points classification winner Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo).

All eighteen UCI WorldTour teams receive automatic invites – and organisers RCS​ ​Sport​ ​has selected four wildcard teams to feature.

The Israel Cycling Academy has gained an invite, a logical inclusion with the start hosted in Israel – kicking off with a time trial in Jerusalem. The other three winners in the wildcard competition are Italian pro-conti teams Androni–Sidermec–Bottecchia, Bardiani–CSF and Wilier Triestina–Selle Italia.

Giro d’Italia route 2018

Giro d’Italia 2018 start list (provisional)

Team Sunweb

1 DUMOULIN Tom

2 CURVERS Roy

3 HAGA Chad

4 HAMILTON Christopher

5 HOFSTEDE Lennard

6 OOMEN Sam

7 TEN DAM Laurens

8 VERVAEKE Louis

D.S. REEF Marc

Ag2r La Mondiale

11 GENIEZ Alexandre

12 BIDARD François

13 CHEREL Mikael

14 DENZ Nico

15 DUPONT Hubert

16 JAUREGUI Quentin

17 MONTAGUTI Matteo

18 VENTURINI Clement

D.S. BIONDI Laurent

Androni-Sidermec

21 GAVAZZI Francesco

22 BALLERINI Davide

23 BELLETTI Manuel

24 CATTANEO Mattia

25 FRAPPORTI Marco

26 MASNADA Fausto

27 TORRES Rodolfo

28 VENDRAME Andrea

D.S. SAVIO Gianni

Astana

31 LOPEZ Miguel Angel

32 BILBAO Pello

33 HIRT Jan

34 KANGERT Tanel

35 LUTSENKO Alexey

36 SANCHEZ Luis Leon

37 VILLELLA Davide

38 ZEITS Andrey

D.S. SHEFER Alexandr

Bahrain-Merida

41 POZZOVIVO Domenico

42 BOARO Manuele

43 BONIFAZIO Niccolò

44 MOHORIC Matej

45 NIBALI Antonio

46 NOVAK Domen

47 SIUTSOU Kanstantsin

48 VISCONTI Giovanni

D.S. VOLPI Alberto

Bardiani CSF

51 CICCONE Giulio

52 ANDREETTA Simone

53 BARBIN Enrico

54 CARBONI Giovanni

55 GUARDINI Andrea

56 MAESTRI Mirco

57 ROTA Lorenzo

58 SENNI Manuel

D.S. CUCINOTTA Claudio

BMC Racing

61 DENNIS Rohan

62 BETTIOL Alberto

63 DE MARCHI Alessandro

64 DRUCKER Jean-Pierre

65 FRANKINY Kilian

66 ROCHE Nicolas

67 ROELANDTS Jurgen

68 VENTOSO Francisco

D.S. SCIANDRI Maximilian

Bora-Hansgrohe

71 FORMOLO Davide

72 BENEDETTI Cesare

73 BENNETT Sam

74 GROßSCHARTNER Felix

75 KONRAD Patrick

76 PÖSTLBERGER Lukas

77 SCHWARZMANN Michael

78 SELIG Rdiger

D.S. POMER Christian

Groupama-FDJ

81 PINOT Thibaut

82 BONNET William

83 LADAGNOUS Matthieu

84 MORABITO Steve

85 PREIDLER Georg

86 REICHENBACH Sébastien

87 ROUX Anthony

88 ROY Jérémy

D.S. JOLY Sebastien

Israel Cycling Academy

91 HERMANS Ben

92 BOIVIN Guillaume

93 DEMPSTER Zakkari

94 JENSEN August

95 NEILANDS Krists

96 PLAZA Ruben

97 SBARAGLI Kristian

98 SAGIV Guy

D.S. CARLSTROM Kjell

Lotto-Soudal

101 WELLENS Tim

102 ARMEE Sander

103 BAK YTTING Lars

104 CAMPENAERTS Victor

105 DEBUSSCHERE Jens

106 HANSEN Adam

107 VAN DER SANDE Tosh

109 VANENDERT Jelle

D.S. LEYSEN Bart

Mitchelton-Scott

111 CHAVES Esteban

112 BEWLEY Sam

113 HAIG Jack

114 JUUL JENSEN Christopher

115 KREUZIGER Roman

116 NIEVE Mikel

117 TUFT Svein

118 YATES Simon

D.S. WHITE Matthew

Movistar

121 BETANCUR Carlos

122 CARAPAZ Richard

123 DE LA PARTE Victor

124 PEDRERO Antonio

125 QUINTANA Dayer

126 ROSON Jaime

127 SEPULVEDA Eduardo

128 VALLS FERRI Rafael

D.S. GARCIA Jose Vicente

Quick-Step Floors

131 VIVIANI Elia

132 CAPECCHI Eros

133 CAVAGNA Rémi

134 MØRKØV Michael

135 SABATINI Fabio

136 SCHACHMANN Maximilian

137 SENECHAL Florian

138 STYBAR Zdenek

D.S. BRAMATI Davide

Dimension Data

141 MEINTJES Louis

142 ANTON Igor

143 BERHANE Natnael

144 GIBBONS Ryan

145 KING Benjamin

146 O’CONNOR Ben

147 JANSE VAN RENSBURG Jacques

148 VENTER Jaco

D.S. FERNANDEZ Bingen

EF Education-First Drapac

151 BROWN Nathan

152 CANTY Brendan

153 CARTHY Hugh

154 DOCKER Mitchell

155 DOMBROWSKI Joseph

156 MODOLO Sacha

157 VAN ASBROECK Tom

158 WOODS Michael

D.S. GUIDI Fabrizio

Katusha-Alpecin

161 BELKOV Maxim

162 DOWSETT Alex

163 GONÇALVES José

164 KUZNETSOV Viacheslav

165 LAMMERTINK Maurits

166 MARTIN Tony

167 PLANCKAERT Baptiste

168 SCHMIDT Mads Würtz

D.S. COZZI Claudio

LottoNL-Jumbo

171 BATTAGLIN Enrico

172 BENNETT George

173 BOUWMAN Koen

174 VAN EMDEN Jos

175 GESINK Robert

176 VAN HOECKE Gijs

177 LINDEMAN Bert-Jan

178 VAN POPPEL Danny

D.S. ENGELS Addy

Team Sky

181 FROOME Chris

182 DE LA CRUZ David

183 DEIGNAN Philip

184 HENAO Sergio

185 KIRYIENKA Vasil

186 KNEES Christian

187 POELS Wout

188 PUCCIO Salvatore

D.S. PORTAL Nicolas

Trek-Segafredo

191 BRAMBILLA Gianluca

192 BRÄNDLE Matthias

193 DIDIER Laurent

194 IRIZAR Markel

195 MULLEN Ryan

196 NIZZOLO Giacomo

197 PANTANO Jarlinson

198 PEDERSEN Mads

D.S. BAFFI Adriano

UAE Team Emirates

201 ARU Fabio

202 ATAPUMA Darwin

203 CONTI Valerio

204 LAENGEN Vegard Stake

205 MARCATO Marco

206 MORI Manuele

207 POLANC Jan

208 ULISSI Diego

D.S. SCIREA Mario

Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia

211 MARECZKO Jakub

212 BERTAZZO Liam

213 COLEDAN Marco

214 FONZI Giuseppe

215 POZZATO Filippo

216 TURRIN Alex

217 ZARDINI Edoardo

218 ZHUPA Eugert

D.S. SCINTO Luca