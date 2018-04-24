Giro d’Italia start list: provisional list of riders revealed for 2018 race

Chris Froome, Tom Dumoulin, and Fabio Aru all on the start list
The 2018 edition of the Giro d’Italia (May 4-27) will feature an impressive eight summit finishes and two time trials. Organisers have now released a provisional start list which, although being subject to change, should provide a pretty good indication of the riders who will be on the start line in Jerusalem.
As expected, the biggest GC contenders on the Giro d’Italia start list are defending champion Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Team Sky), and Italian national champion Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates).
They are joined by the likes of Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), both of whom impressed at the recent Tour of the Alps, while other riders to keep an eye on include Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida), Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), and Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing).
As for the sprinters, the tough parcours means that the field is a little less deep than what we might expect to see at the Tour de France, but the home fans should still have plenty to cheer for with the in-form Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors), Sacha Modolo (EF Education First-Drapac) and two-time points classification winner Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo).
All eighteen UCI WorldTour teams receive automatic invites – and organisers RCS Sport has selected four wildcard teams to feature.
The Israel Cycling Academy has gained an invite, a logical inclusion with the start hosted in Israel – kicking off with a time trial in Jerusalem. The other three winners in the wildcard competition are Italian pro-conti teams Androni–Sidermec–Bottecchia, Bardiani–CSF and Wilier Triestina–Selle Italia.
Giro d’Italia route 2018
Giro d’Italia 2018 start list (provisional)
Team Sunweb
1 DUMOULIN Tom
2 CURVERS Roy
3 HAGA Chad
4 HAMILTON Christopher
5 HOFSTEDE Lennard
6 OOMEN Sam
7 TEN DAM Laurens
8 VERVAEKE Louis
D.S. REEF Marc
Ag2r La Mondiale
11 GENIEZ Alexandre
12 BIDARD François
13 CHEREL Mikael
14 DENZ Nico
15 DUPONT Hubert
16 JAUREGUI Quentin
17 MONTAGUTI Matteo
18 VENTURINI Clement
D.S. BIONDI Laurent
Androni-Sidermec
21 GAVAZZI Francesco
22 BALLERINI Davide
23 BELLETTI Manuel
24 CATTANEO Mattia
25 FRAPPORTI Marco
26 MASNADA Fausto
27 TORRES Rodolfo
28 VENDRAME Andrea
D.S. SAVIO Gianni
Astana
31 LOPEZ Miguel Angel
32 BILBAO Pello
33 HIRT Jan
34 KANGERT Tanel
35 LUTSENKO Alexey
36 SANCHEZ Luis Leon
37 VILLELLA Davide
38 ZEITS Andrey
D.S. SHEFER Alexandr
Bahrain-Merida
41 POZZOVIVO Domenico
42 BOARO Manuele
43 BONIFAZIO Niccolò
44 MOHORIC Matej
45 NIBALI Antonio
46 NOVAK Domen
47 SIUTSOU Kanstantsin
48 VISCONTI Giovanni
D.S. VOLPI Alberto
Bardiani CSF
51 CICCONE Giulio
52 ANDREETTA Simone
53 BARBIN Enrico
54 CARBONI Giovanni
55 GUARDINI Andrea
56 MAESTRI Mirco
57 ROTA Lorenzo
58 SENNI Manuel
D.S. CUCINOTTA Claudio
BMC Racing
61 DENNIS Rohan
62 BETTIOL Alberto
63 DE MARCHI Alessandro
64 DRUCKER Jean-Pierre
65 FRANKINY Kilian
66 ROCHE Nicolas
67 ROELANDTS Jurgen
68 VENTOSO Francisco
D.S. SCIANDRI Maximilian
Bora-Hansgrohe
71 FORMOLO Davide
72 BENEDETTI Cesare
73 BENNETT Sam
74 GROßSCHARTNER Felix
75 KONRAD Patrick
76 PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
77 SCHWARZMANN Michael
78 SELIG Rdiger
D.S. POMER Christian
Groupama-FDJ
81 PINOT Thibaut
82 BONNET William
83 LADAGNOUS Matthieu
84 MORABITO Steve
85 PREIDLER Georg
86 REICHENBACH Sébastien
87 ROUX Anthony
88 ROY Jérémy
D.S. JOLY Sebastien
Israel Cycling Academy
91 HERMANS Ben
92 BOIVIN Guillaume
93 DEMPSTER Zakkari
94 JENSEN August
95 NEILANDS Krists
96 PLAZA Ruben
97 SBARAGLI Kristian
98 SAGIV Guy
D.S. CARLSTROM Kjell
Lotto-Soudal
101 WELLENS Tim
102 ARMEE Sander
103 BAK YTTING Lars
104 CAMPENAERTS Victor
105 DEBUSSCHERE Jens
106 HANSEN Adam
107 VAN DER SANDE Tosh
109 VANENDERT Jelle
D.S. LEYSEN Bart
Mitchelton-Scott
111 CHAVES Esteban
112 BEWLEY Sam
113 HAIG Jack
114 JUUL JENSEN Christopher
115 KREUZIGER Roman
116 NIEVE Mikel
117 TUFT Svein
118 YATES Simon
D.S. WHITE Matthew
Movistar
121 BETANCUR Carlos
122 CARAPAZ Richard
123 DE LA PARTE Victor
124 PEDRERO Antonio
125 QUINTANA Dayer
126 ROSON Jaime
127 SEPULVEDA Eduardo
128 VALLS FERRI Rafael
D.S. GARCIA Jose Vicente
Quick-Step Floors
131 VIVIANI Elia
132 CAPECCHI Eros
133 CAVAGNA Rémi
134 MØRKØV Michael
135 SABATINI Fabio
136 SCHACHMANN Maximilian
137 SENECHAL Florian
138 STYBAR Zdenek
D.S. BRAMATI Davide
Dimension Data
141 MEINTJES Louis
142 ANTON Igor
143 BERHANE Natnael
144 GIBBONS Ryan
145 KING Benjamin
146 O’CONNOR Ben
147 JANSE VAN RENSBURG Jacques
148 VENTER Jaco
D.S. FERNANDEZ Bingen
EF Education-First Drapac
151 BROWN Nathan
152 CANTY Brendan
153 CARTHY Hugh
154 DOCKER Mitchell
155 DOMBROWSKI Joseph
156 MODOLO Sacha
157 VAN ASBROECK Tom
158 WOODS Michael
D.S. GUIDI Fabrizio
Katusha-Alpecin
161 BELKOV Maxim
162 DOWSETT Alex
163 GONÇALVES José
164 KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
165 LAMMERTINK Maurits
166 MARTIN Tony
167 PLANCKAERT Baptiste
168 SCHMIDT Mads Würtz
D.S. COZZI Claudio
LottoNL-Jumbo
171 BATTAGLIN Enrico
172 BENNETT George
173 BOUWMAN Koen
174 VAN EMDEN Jos
175 GESINK Robert
176 VAN HOECKE Gijs
177 LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
178 VAN POPPEL Danny
D.S. ENGELS Addy
Team Sky
181 FROOME Chris
182 DE LA CRUZ David
183 DEIGNAN Philip
184 HENAO Sergio
185 KIRYIENKA Vasil
186 KNEES Christian
187 POELS Wout
188 PUCCIO Salvatore
D.S. PORTAL Nicolas
Trek-Segafredo
191 BRAMBILLA Gianluca
192 BRÄNDLE Matthias
193 DIDIER Laurent
194 IRIZAR Markel
195 MULLEN Ryan
196 NIZZOLO Giacomo
197 PANTANO Jarlinson
198 PEDERSEN Mads
D.S. BAFFI Adriano
UAE Team Emirates
201 ARU Fabio
202 ATAPUMA Darwin
203 CONTI Valerio
204 LAENGEN Vegard Stake
205 MARCATO Marco
206 MORI Manuele
207 POLANC Jan
208 ULISSI Diego
D.S. SCIREA Mario
Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
211 MARECZKO Jakub
212 BERTAZZO Liam
213 COLEDAN Marco
214 FONZI Giuseppe
215 POZZATO Filippo
216 TURRIN Alex
217 ZARDINI Edoardo
218 ZHUPA Eugert
D.S. SCINTO Luca