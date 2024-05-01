Calling all women sports photographers - a $50K scholarship is up for grabs from Peak Design and The Roam Collective

The cycling industry can be a tough place to be a woman - with 71% of women considering leaving the industry, including seasoned veterans.

Women in sports photography hardly have it any better, with one study finding that women make up just 37% of the sports photography field.

Peak Design and The Roam Collective are seeking to change this via their recently announced Roam Media Core Scholarship for women in sports photography, videography and writing.

Peak Design is a “carry solutions” brand, creating tote bags, camera bags, phone-to-bike mounts and more while maintaining a 100% employee-owned business structure.

The Roam Collective is a nonprofit organization that aims to elevate representation in mountain biking by supporting inclusive programming and partnerships, such as the Roam Fest , a femme mountain biking festival for women, genderqueer femme folks and non-traditional riders held each year in September in Fruita, Colorado.

The pair have partnered up to support the scholarship for up-and-coming femme photographers and videographers, which offers $50,000 in monetary support along with facilitating industry connections, assisting with portfolio buildings and revealing the ‘unwritten rules’ of the sports content industry that often take years to learn and discover.

(Image credit: The Roam Collective)

“We are stoked to be launching the long-awaited Roam Media Core Scholarship. Particularly exciting is the opportunity this program will provide for networking, mentorship, and collaboration, both amongst the creatives, as well as with our brand partners,” shares Sami Ryan, Director of Partnerships of Roam Events. “By bringing together femme creatives through this scholarship program, the intention is to build an ongoing supportive community where they can learn from each other, share experiences, and build valuable connections that can benefit them throughout their careers.”

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Those who already possess strong technical skill sets and are looking to break into the larger sports creative industry are encouraged to apply.

The scholarship will be extended to five femme creatives, with multiple of those spots reserved for BIPOC photographers, videographers and writers.

The up-and-coming creatives will be paired with professional mentors in the industry who will provide virtual workshops and in-person sessions at the 2024 Roam Fest.

Mentors include industry veterans such as Anne Keller , Emily Sierra , Heather Young , Leslie Kehmeier and Robin O’Neill .