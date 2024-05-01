Calling all women sports photographers - a $50K scholarship is up for grabs from Peak Design and The Roam Collective

The Roam Media Core Scholarship is aimed at helping up-and-coming U.S.-based femme sports creatives with funding and industry connections.

Three women at 2023 Roam Fest huddle around a camera to look at a photo recently taken.
(Image credit: The Roam Collective)
Kristin Jenny
By Kristin Jenny
published

The cycling industry can be a tough place to be a woman - with 71% of women considering leaving the industry, including seasoned veterans

Women in sports photography hardly have it any better, with one study finding that women make up just 37% of the sports photography field. 

