US-made, recyclable carbon road wheels: Forge+Bond expands into road cycling with its all-new CR Series

Building onto its gravel and mountain collections, the Utah-based company aims to deliver “exceptional performance and comfort on every ride”

Forge+Bond's new CR series of recyclable carbon road wheels
(Image credit: Forge+Bond)
Anne-Marije Rook
By Anne-Marije Rook
published

Forge+Bond, CSS Composites' in-house brand, is expanding its line of recyclable carbon wheels with the all-new CR Series. The new series is the brand's first foray into road cycling and comprises two carbon wheelsets: one sporting a 35mm-deep rim and the other a 45mm-deep rim. Both rims are recyclable and made in Gunnison, Utah.

Forge+Bond launched in 2023 with a collection of gravel and mountain bike wheels and managed to stand out in an already saturated market thanks to its exclusive use of thermoplastics to manufacture its FusionFiber carbon rims

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

Latest