Three months out with broken pelvis and elbow for Sebastien Reichenbach after controversial crash

FDJ rider alleged that Team Sky's Gianni Moscon caused him to crash at Tre Valli Varesine

FDJ rider Sebastien Reichenbach has returned home after spending a week in hospital following his controversial crash at Tre Valli Varesine last Tuesday.

Reichenbach crashed on a descent around 75km into the Italian race, with an FDJ statement saying that he would be returning home not only with a broken elbow which was diagnosed on the day of the crash, but also with a fractured pelvis.

The injuries mean that the 28-year-old will face three months without being able to ride a bike, potentially delaying his preparation for the 2018 season.

The crash was not picked up by television cameras, with Reichenbach alleging that he was “deliberately pushed off” by Team Sky’s Gianni Moscon.

The Swiss rider also claimed that Moscon was “settling a score” after Reichenbach had sent a tweet talking about “idiots using racist slurs”, apparently in response to a video posted online showing Moscon in heated conversation with black FDJ rider Kevin Reza at the Tour de Romandie in May.

Moscon, who was suspended for six weeks by his team after the Reza incident, denied Reichenbach’s claims about the Tre Valli Varesine, saying that the FDJ rider’s hands had slipped from his handlebars on a rough road.

Reichenbach reported the incident to the police and the UCI for further investigation.