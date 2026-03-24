You wouldn't leave your bike unlocked at the Café – so, why risk your data while sipping your flat white? Secure your connection with our exclusive NordVPN deal

Spring is finally here, and that means riding outside again, which inevitably means coffee stops! Whether riding with friends or on your own, I guarantee you will check your phone, whether to check in with the family or just to see the latest scores. Even better when there is free WiFi, right? The only way to secure your connections is with a VPN service subscription. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) provides internet protection when connecting to the Cafés Wi-Fi network.

Get up to 77% off NordVPN and a free Amazon Gift Card voucher worth up to $50.

Here at Cycling Weekly, we have an exclusive VPN deal from NordVPN, which is what our expert colleagues at Tom's Guide recommend as the best VPN service. So you can work, stream, and browse anywhere, and access your usual streaming services with vastly improved security.

NordVPN has an incredible up to 77% off a 2-year plan, and to sweeten the VPN deal further, they are also including four months free, and a free Amazon Gift Card of up to $50, just in time for the Amazon Spring Sales, which run in the US from 25-31 March.

Below you'll find the best NordVPN deals for US and UK subscribers, and there are also other plans to choose from, which also come with lesser value Amazon Gift Cards.

There are several benefits to having a VPN on your devices. NordVPN not only unlocks geo-restrictions, which means you can continue to enjoy your cycling streaming services, but it also offers ad blockers, anti-malware protection, a password manager and breach scanner, fast connections, and identity theft insurance.

It means you can view and download content, work, and generally be online anywhere in the world with total confidence.

Reviews from our colleagues at Tom's Guide and TechRadar have shown that NordVPN is the market leader for good reason. With a comprehensive range of built-in protections, it's as safe as it gets. Download speeds are very high, and it works extremely well if you want to access your usual cycling streaming services away from home, including FloBikes, Max or Peacock, meaning you can continue to enjoy uninterrupted coverage regardless of your location.