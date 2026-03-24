You wouldn't leave your bike unlocked at the Café – so, why risk your data while sipping your flat white? Secure your connection with our exclusive NordVPN deal
Springtime means riding outside again. The only way to securely your data when using the coffee stop Wi-Fi is with a VPN – NordVPN is recommended by our Tom's Guide colleagues, and there are huge discounts of up to 77%, plus a $50 Amazon Gift Card
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Spring is finally here, and that means riding outside again, which inevitably means coffee stops! Whether riding with friends or on your own, I guarantee you will check your phone, whether to check in with the family or just to see the latest scores. Even better when there is free WiFi, right? The only way to secure your connections is with a VPN service subscription. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) provides internet protection when connecting to the Cafés Wi-Fi network.
Get up to 77% off NordVPN and a free Amazon Gift Card voucher worth up to $50.
Here at Cycling Weekly, we have an exclusive VPN deal from NordVPN, which is what our expert colleagues at Tom's Guide recommend as the best VPN service. So you can work, stream, and browse anywhere, and access your usual streaming services with vastly improved security.
NordVPN has an incredible up to 77% off a 2-year plan, and to sweeten the VPN deal further, they are also including four months free, and a free Amazon Gift Card of up to $50, just in time for the Amazon Spring Sales, which run in the US from 25-31 March.
Below you'll find the best NordVPN deals for US and UK subscribers, and there are also other plans to choose from, which also come with lesser value Amazon Gift Cards.
NordVPN comes recommended as the best VPN service by our expert colleagues at Tom's Guide, and is fantastic value at just $6.33 per month for the Prime Plan, which comes with an incredible bonus of a Free $50 Amazon Gift Card. There are other options to choose from at NordVPN with discounts up to 74%, but the Prime Plan offers the biggest value Amazon Gift Card.
Check out the best VPN US packages for you at NordVPN.
For UK subscribers, NordVPN's award-winning service comes in three options, and at just £5.19 per month for the Ultimate Plan, it comes with an incredible bonus of a £50 Amazon Gift Card. UK subscribers can also ride away with an extra four months free, which only adds to the incredible value on offer.
Check out the best VPN UK packages for you at NordVPN.
There are several benefits to having a VPN on your devices. NordVPN not only unlocks geo-restrictions, which means you can continue to enjoy your cycling streaming services, but it also offers ad blockers, anti-malware protection, a password manager and breach scanner, fast connections, and identity theft insurance.
It means you can view and download content, work, and generally be online anywhere in the world with total confidence.
Reviews from our colleagues at Tom's Guide and TechRadar have shown that NordVPN is the market leader for good reason. With a comprehensive range of built-in protections, it's as safe as it gets. Download speeds are very high, and it works extremely well if you want to access your usual cycling streaming services away from home, including FloBikes, Max or Peacock, meaning you can continue to enjoy uninterrupted coverage regardless of your location.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cycling Weekly and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
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