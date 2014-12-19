Zwift: Watch an in-depth preview of revolutionary turbo trainer game (video)

It's the online, social world that's promising to take turbo training to another level — and after weeks of playing with the 'beta' version, here's our exclusive first look

Zwift is an online multiplayer cycling game that aims to revolutionise indoor training. Paired with your turbo trainer, it replicates your efforts in a virtual world where you can take on challenges and race against other riders around the world.

Since its launch it has been overwhelmed with demand — an astonishing 18,000 people applied to join the beta programme.

Cycling Weekly received an invite, and for the past few weeks we have had the only journalist on ‘Zwift Island’, the hyper-realistic animated world where indoor riders compete against each other.

We’ve been filming it, and now you can see the results. This is the first real look at what the programme will have to offer when it launches sometime after January 2015.

Our verdict? It’s very difficult not to be impressed by Zwift’s astonishing sophistication. It’s slick, motivational and very professionally executed. Our prediction: this is going to be big.

Take a look at the video and you can decide if we’re right.