CW Live: Giro d'Italia stage two updates; confusion surrounds KoM jersey; snow to force route change; Annemiek van Vleuten wins Vuelta Femenina; the cyclist with links to the Russian army

25km to go: The peloton have been all together for around 10km now, and it's Trek-Segafredo won are on the front, working on behalf of Mads Pedersen who has made it clear he wants to win the race's points jersey.

40km to go: The peloton are within 30 seconds of catching the breakaway.

Great excitement in the Vuelta Femenina, but at the Giro d'Italia we still have a race on mute. Alessandro Verre has been caught by the peloton, but the other four riders remain out front by around two minutes. Still 70km to go until the finish.

Van Vleuten narrowly wins Vuelta Femenina from Demi Vollering That was an absolutely thrilling conclusion to the Vuelta Femenina. Demi Vollering wins her second stage in the fog at the top of Lagos de Cavadonga... but it's Annemiek van Vleuten who wins the race overall, the world champion just holding onto red by just nine seconds. Gaia Realini, the breakthrough star of this Vuelta, finishes second on the stage and confirms her star potential.

3.5km remaining at the Vuelta Femenina and Vollering and Realini have 23 seconds on Van Vleuten. As it stands though the latter will still win the race.

5.5km to go at the Vuelta Femenina and the front group is Demi Vollering, Annemiek van Vleuten and yesterday's winner Gaia Realini. Vollering needs to gain 1-11 on Van Vleuten.

Ten kilometres from the line in the Vuelta Femenina... and Demi Vollering attacks! The SD Worx rider has to take back 71 seconds on Annemiek van Vleuten of Movistar if she wants to win. The day's biggest drama is taking place in Spain.

As we were at the Giro, but at the Vuelta Femenina the peloton have just climbed onto the lower slopes of the Lagos de Covadonga. A reminder: Annemiek van Vleuten leads Demi Vollering by 1-11.

La Vuelta Femenina: of course, it's not just the Giro taking place. Today also marks the seventh and final day of the Vuelta Femenina, with the peloton just 20km out from climbing Lagos de Covadonga. We'll keep you abreast of developments.

130km to go: The gap between the peloton and the five-man breakaway has been reduced to two minutes, with Trek-Segafredo and Alpecin-Deceuninck sitting on the front of the peloton to keep them in check.

170km to go: The breakaway's gap has been reduced to 3-50, and everyone seems to be having a jolly good time in the May sun. Not much happening at all.

What's in store today? Mostly flat terrain and then a probable bunch sprint in San Selvo. The likes of Australians Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) will be in contention, as will Trek-Segafredo's Mads Pedersen and Astana-Qazaqstan's Mark Cavendish.

190km to go: It took just a few hundred metres for the day's breakaway to form, and already the peloton have sat up, gifting them a lead of 5.35. Among the escapees are three Italians: Stefano Gandin (Corretec-Sella Italia), Alessandro Verre (Arkéa-Samsic) and Mattia Bais (Eola-Komota). They are joined by the French duo Thomas Champion (Cofidis) and Paul Lapeira (AG2R-Citröen)

Snow to force route change on stage 13? Things are looking bad for stage 13 of the Giro. 😪 Two weeks away, the snow still hasn't been cleared on the Swiss side of Col du Grand Saint-Bernard (Cima Coppi, 2472m) and more is expected to fall next week. The risk of avalanche will be very high so the race will most likely… pic.twitter.com/G1R4aURnAOMay 6, 2023 For any dedicated snow lovers (this author is one), this past European winter has, on the whole, been arguably the worst this century, with a lack of snow and cold conditions rendering ski conditions pretty abysmal across most parts of the continent. Yet in the past four weeks the seasons have altered (thanks, climate change) and snow hasn't stopped falling in the high Alps, presenting problems for stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia. The peloton are supposed to cross the Swiss side of the Col du Grand Saint-Bernard, but two weeks out from the expected passing the road is still snowed in with no sign of clearance any time soon. In fact, more snow is expected in the coming week. Such an eventually is not totally uncommon in the Giro, and organisers have reportedly began to work on a plan B. "If it is not possible to cycle over the top, the riders will enter Switzerland through a tunnel," said the stage's organiser, ex-rider Steve Morabito. "This was also the case in 2006, but our dream is still that the peloton will ride up between the snow walls"



Morabito explained to La Nouvelliste that the stage will not be cancelled, but instead be seven kilometres shorter and count 500m less of elevation. If passed the Saint-Bernard will be this year’s Cima Coppi, the highest point of the race.

