Giro d'Italia start list 2023: Mark Cavendish, Geraint Thomas and Remco Evenepoel all confirmed

Four days to go, which means roster revealing. Who's helping Remco? How many leaders do Ineos need?

Giro d'Italia start list
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Adam Becket
By Adam Becket
published

Mark Cavendish is set to ride his seventh Giro d'Italia, with the British champion part of Astana Qazaqstan's eight-man squad for the Italian Grand Tour, which begins on Saturday.

The Manxman has won a stage at every Giro he has ridden in the past - winning 16 times in total - so Astana will be hoping that he can deliver again on the biggest stage. However, the Kazakh team do not appear to be taking a leadout train for Cavendish, so he will be forced to freelance on the sprint days.

He is yet to win a race in 2023 for his new team, but there will be opportunities for the fast men at the Giro. Astana are also taking Joe Dombrowski and Gianni Moscon.

Geraint Thomas and Tao Geoghegan Hart are the headliners of Ineos Grenadiers' Giro team, who go in with a multi-pronged general classification attack. The two former-Grand Tour winners (the 2018 Tour de France for Thomas, the 2020 Giro for Geoghegan Hart) are joined by Pavel Sivakov and Thymen Arensman, both of whom could be top-10 contenders too.

Filippo Ganna, the two-time world time trial champion, is present for the three individual time trials on the menu.

Of the two biggest contenders for the overall, Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič, only the former's Soudal Quick-Step team has formally announced its squad. Evenepoel takes the number one dossard in the absence of all of last year's top five.

Supporting the Vuelta a España champion will be a few of the same riders that helped him to the red jersey last summer: Louis Vervaeke, Ilan Van Wilder and Pieter Serry. They are joined by Czech rider Jan Hirt, who finished sixth at the Giro last year.

Another big team to confirm their lineup is Bora-Hansgrohe, who will be led by Aleksandr Vlasov, who finished fifth at last year's Tour de France. He's backed by Lennard Kämna, stage winner last year, and Bob Jungels.

Bahrain-Victorious are set to be led by Damiano Caruso (second in 2021), Santiago Buitrago (stage winner last year), and Jack Haig (third at the 2021 Vuelta a España), in an intriguing team.

Eight men are allowed in each squad, with a mix of climbers, sprinters, general classification hopefuls and domestiques. Plus, with three time trials, there are rouleurs a plenty.

The other British riders who will be at the Corsa Rosa are Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost), Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ), Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers), Charlie Quarterman (Corratec) and Stephen Williams (Israel-Premier Tech). There are 53 Italians on the start list at present.

Here are the confirmed and unconfirmed start lists for the 2023 Giro. Unconfirmed teams have an asterisk by them.

Giro d'Italia 2023 start list

Soudal Quick-Step

1 EVENEPOEL Remco (Bel)
2  BALLERINI Davide (Ita)
3  CATTANEO Mattia (Ita)
4  ČERNÝ Josef (Cze)
5  HIRT Jan (Cze)
6  SERRY Pieter (Bel)
7  VAN WILDER Ilan (Bel)
8  VERVAEKE Louis (Bel)

AG2R Citroën

11  VENDRAME Andrea (Ita)
12  CHEREL Mikaël (Fra)
13  BAUDIN Alex (Fra)
14  LAPEIRA Paul (Fra)
15  PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien (Fra)
16  PARET-PEINTRE Valentin (Fra)
17  PRODHOMME Nicolas (Fra)
18  WARBASSE Larry (USA)

Alpecin-Deceuninck*

21  OLDANI Stefano (Ita)
22  CONCI Nicola (Ita)
23  GROVES Kaden (Aus)
24  KRIEGER Alexander (Deu)
25  LEYSEN Senne (Bel)
26  RIESEBEEK Oscar (Ned)
27  SBARAGLI Kristian (Ita)
28  SINKELDAM Ramon (Ned)

Astana Qazaqstan

31  CAVENDISH Mark (GBr)
32  BATTISTELLA Samuele (Ita)
33  DOMBROWSKI Joe (USA)
34  MOSCON Gianni (Ita)
35  PRONSKIY Vadim (Kaz)
36  SÁNCHEZ Luis León (Esp)
37  SCARONI Christian (Ita)
38  VELASCO Simone (Ita)

Bahrain-Victorious

41  CARUSO Damiano (Ita)
42  BUITRAGO Santiago (Col)
43  HAIG Jack (Aus)
44  MÄDER Gino (Sui)
45  PASQUALON Andrea (Ita)
46  MILAN Jonathan (Ita)
47  SÜTTERLIN Jasha (Deu)
48  ZAMBANINI Edoardo (Ita)

Bora-Hansgrohe

51  VLASOV Aleksandr (Rus)
52  ALEOTTI Giovanni (Ita)
53  BENEDETTI Cesare (Pol)
54  DENZ Nico (Deu)
55  JUNGELS Bob (Lux)
56  KÄMNA Lennard (Deu)
57  KONRAD Patrick (Aut)
58  PALZER Anton (Deu)

Cofidis *

61  CONSONNI Simone (Ita)
62  BIDARD François (Fra)
63  CIMOLAI Davide (Ita)
64  LAFAY Victor (Fra)
65  LASTRA Jonathan (Esp)
66  PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc (Fra)
67  ROCHAS Rémy (Fra)
68  TOUMIRE Hugo (Fra)

EF Education-EasyPost *

BETTIOL Alberto (Ita)
CEPEDA Jefferson (Ecu)
URÁN Rigoberto (Col)
CAICEDO Jonathan (Ecu)
CARTHY Hugh (GBr)
DE BOD Stefan (RSA)
EIKING Odd Christian (Nor)
HEALY Ben (Irl)
KUDUS Merhawi (Eri)
CORT Magnus (Den)

EOLO-Kometa

81  ALBANESE Vincenzo (Ita)
82  BAIS Davide (Ita)
83  BAIS Mattia (Ita)
84  FETTER Erik (Hun)
85  FORTUNATO Lorenzo (Ita)
86  GAVAZZI Francesco (Ita)
87  MAESTRI Mirco (Ita)
88  SEVILLA Diego Pablo (Esp)

Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè *

91  FIORELLI Filippo (Ita)
92  COVILI Luca (Ita)
93  GABBURO Davide (Ita)
94  MAGLI Filippo (Ita)
95  MARCELLUSI Martin (Ita)
96  TOLIO Alex (Ita)
97  TONELLI Alessandro (Ita)
98  ZOCCARATO Samuele (Ita)

Groupama-FDJ

101  PINOT Thibaut (Fra)
102  ARMIRAIL Bruno (Fra)
103  KÜNG Stefan (Sui)
104  LIENHARD Fabian (Sui)
105  MOLARD Rudy (Fra)
106  STEWART Jake (GBr)
107  THOMPSON Reuben (NZl)
109  VAN DEN BERG Lars (Ned)

Ineos Grenadiers

111  GEOGHEGAN HART Tao (GBr)
112  ARENSMAN Thymen (Ned)
113  DE PLUS Laurens (Bel)
114  GANNA Filippo (Ita)
115  PUCCIO Salvatore (Ita)
116  SIVAKOV Pavel (Fra)
117  SWIFT Ben (GBr)
118  THOMAS Geraint (GBr)

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty *

TAARAMÄE Rein (Est)
BONIFAZIO Niccolò (Ita)
ROTA Lorenzo (Ita)
BYSTRØM Sven Erik (Nor)
HERREGODTS Rune (Bel)
HUYS Laurens (Bel)
MARIT Arne (Bel)
PETILLI Simone (Ita)
REX Laurenz (Bel

Israel-Premier Tech

131  POZZOVIVO Domenico (Ita)
132  BERWICK Sebastian (Aus)
133  CLARKE Simon (Aus)
134  FRIGO Marco (Ita)
135  GEE Derek (Can)
136  RICCITELLO Matthew (USA)
137  WILLIAMS Stephen (GBr)
138  WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads (Den)

Jumbo-Visma

141  ROGLIČ Primož (Slo)
142  AFFINI Edoardo (Ita)
143  BOUWMAN Koen (Ned)
144  FOSS Tobias (Nor)
145  GESINK Robert (Ned)
146  HESSMANN Michel (Deu)
147  KUSS Sepp (USA)
148  TRATNIK Jan (Slo)

Movistar

151  GAVIRIA Fernando (Col)
152  BARTA Will (USA)
153  KANTER Max (Deu)
154  ROJAS José Joaquín (Esp)
155  RUBIO Einer Augusto (Col)
156  RODRÍGUEZ Óscar (Esp)
157  TORRES Albert (Esp)
158  VERONA Carlos (Esp)

Arkéa Samsic *

161  BARGUIL Warren (Fra)
162  BOUET Maxime (Fra)
163  DEKKER David (Ned)
164  GUERNALEC Thibault (Fra)
165  RIES Michel (Lux)
166  RIOU Alan (Fra)
167  RUSSO Clément (Fra)
168  VERRE Alessandro (Ita)

Corratec *

171  CONTI Valerio (Ita)
172  DALLA VALLE Nicolas (Ita)
173  GANDIN Stefano (Ita)
174  IACCHI Alessandro (Ita)
175  KONYCHEV Alexander (Ita)
176  QUARTERMAN Charlie (GBr)
177  TIVANI German Nicolás (Arg)
178  VIVIANI Attilio (Ita)

Team DSM

181  LEKNESSUND Andreas (Nor)
182  HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby (Nor)
183  MÄRKL Niklas (Deu)
184  MAYRHOFER Marius (Deu)
185  STORK Florian (Deu)
186  TUSVELD Martijn (Ned)
187  DAINESE Alberto (Ita)
188  VANHOUCKE Harm (Bel)

Jayco-AlUla

191  MATTHEWS Michael (Aus)
192  DE MARCHI Alessandro (Ita)
193  DUNBAR Eddie (Irl)
194  HEPBURN Michael (Aus)
195  PÖSTLBERGER Lukas (Aut)
196  SCOTSON Callum (Aus)
197  STEWART Campbell (NZl)
198  ZANA Filippo (Ita)

Trek-Segafredo *

HOOLE Daan (Ned)
KIRSCH Alex (Lux)
MOLLEMA Bauke (Ned)
PEDERSEN Mads (Den)
SKUJIŅŠ Toms (Lat)
TESFATSION Natnael (Eri)
VERGAERDE Otto (Bel)
GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel (Eri)

UAE Team Emirates *

211  ALMEIDA João (Por)
212  ACKERMANN Pascal (Deu)
213  COVI Alessandro (Ita)
214  FORMOLO Davide (Ita)
215  GIBBONS Ryan (RSA)
216  MCNULTY Brandon (USA)
217  ULISSI Diego (Ita)
218  VINE Jay (Aus)

Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
Senior news and features writer

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸