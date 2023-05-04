Mark Cavendish ‘hungry’ to land first win of the season at Giro d’Italia
British rider is one of several options for Astana Qazaqstan at Italian Grand Tour as they go in search of stage wins
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Mark Cavendish has said that he’s “hungry” to try and achieve his first win for his new team Astana Qazaqstan at the fast-approaching Giro d’Italia.
The British rider has come close to victory on two occasions already for Astana, at Scheldeprijs last month and at the UAE Tour in February, but is hoping to improve on his two third places in both races, claiming a stage of the Italian Grand Tour.
“I'm looking forward to my first Grand Tour with Astana Qazaqstan,” Cavendish said. “Of course, we don't have a sprint focused team like many others. But we have a very strong team for hunting for stage wins across the 21 days.”
Despite not having a dedicated sprint train at the Corsa Rosa, Cavendish explained that it won't change things for him as he goes in search of his 17th Giro stage win.
“Having a team not focused solely on the sprints relieves the pressure from my shoulders slightly, though of course I'm hungry to try and win,” he said. “Although we don't have a train, I know I have the confidence of my team around me in the flat days and I'll do all I can to support my teammates in the other stages.
“The Giro d'Italia is a race that I enjoy and has a special place in my heart. The nature of the course makes it unpredictable for how many sprint opportunities there are, but I'm looking forward to trying to add to my 16 stage wins.”
Ahead of his attempt to grab a record breaking 35th stage win at this summer's Tour de France, the current British national champion will be looking to gain some much-needed form across the three weeks of racing in Italy.
The 37-year-old explained that two brief bouts of illness have meant he is yet to get up to full speed with his new team this year.
“Like a high percentage of the peloton and the world in general, staying healthy continues to be something we have to pay particular attention to. I've had a couple of sickness bugs this year, but fortunately nothing too severe,” Cavendish explained. “Missing days of training or racing is never ideal, but I'll always try to make the most of where I'm at.”
Cavendish's last win came at last year's British national championships in Castle Douglas, Scotland.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is a News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly, and previously worked in communications at Oxford Brookes University. Alongside his day job, prior to starting with the team, he wrote a variety of different pieces as a contributor to a cycling website, Casquettes and Bidons, which included interviews with up and coming British riders.
-
-
'He was shouting just like on the TV' -Two cyclists almost ride into live police firearms incident
‘It was the last thing you expect on a country cycle ride’ said one of the cyclists
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Every EF Education Giro d'Italia Cannondale SuperSix has a stunning unique paintjob
The US-based team will use handpainted bikes that use excess paint to limit waste. And yes, we'd hang them on our wall!
By Luke Friend • Published
-
‘It will be hard to defend the title’ - Lennard Kämna on Bora-Hansgrohe’s Giro d’Italia chances
Jai Hindley won the Giro last year for the German team, but is sitting out the Corsa Rosa in favour of the Tour de France
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
‘I couldn’t quite believe it’ - Charlie Quarterman on his rags to riches Giro d’Italia selection
The British rider spent a year at amateur level with Philippe Wagner Cycling before heading back to the top with Corratec
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Giro d'Italia start list 2023: EF head to race with Hugh Carthy, Rigoberto Urán and Ben Healy
Two days to go, which means roster revealing. Who's helping Remco? How many leaders do Ineos need?
By Adam Becket • Last updated
-
Five stages you need to watch of the Giro d'Italia 2023
Here are where the key pink jersey clashes are likely to take place
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Primož Roglič on the Giro d'Italia, teamwork and ignoring Remco Evenepoel at breakfast
Deep into his final Giro preparations, the Jumbo-Visma star lifts the lid on sharing altitude hotels with Remco Evenepoel, the tough final week in the Dolomites, and how much of a threat Tao Geoghegan Hart will be in the Italian Grand Tour
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
‘Giving up the Giro breaks my heart’ – Trek’s Giulio Ciccone forced out of home tour by Covid symptoms
Italian was relishing leading Trek’s challenge at Giro that starts in his home region
By Peter Cossins • Published
-
Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2023: Everything you need to know
Information about the route, start list and how to watch the women's Tour de France
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Tadej Pogačar has successful surgery on fractured wrist, expected to be out for 'approximately six weeks'
UAE Team Emirates rider crashed out of Liège-Bastogne-Liège early on Sunday
By Tom Thewlis • Published