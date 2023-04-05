Mark Cavendish takes third at Scheldeprijs, in best result for Astana Qazaqstan
Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Deceuninck took the win, with DSM’s Sam Welsford grabbing second
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Mark Cavendish narrowly missed out on a first-ever victory in the colours of Astana-Qazaqstan on Wednesday, finishing third at Scheldeprijs behind a flying Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Deceuninck.
In a chaotic dash for the line, Cavendish was forced to wheel-hop his way to the front, taking advantage of other teams sprint trains after losing teammates in the run-in.
It was his joint-best result for Astana, after he took third on the opening stage of the UAE Tour back in February.
After cleverly making use of Trek-Segafredo’s train on Wednesday, Cavendish emerged from the wheel of Edward Theuns and lit the afterburners in a trademark high-speed dash for the line.
However, eventual winner Jasper Philipsen timed his jump to perfection, storming past a rampaging Cavendish to grab his second Scheldeprijs title in Schoten, the Netherlands.
Following on in Philipsen’s slipstream was DSM’s Sam Welsford who took second ahead of Cavendish in third.
Despite missing out on a long overdue win, Cavendish still beat the likes of Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AIUla), and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Dstny) in the Netherlands. A timely morale booster ahead of the Manxman’s return to the Tour de France later this summer where he will go for a record 35th stage win.
Cavendish is currently level with all-time great Eddy Merckx on 34 wins.
After this afternoon’s race, Cavendish will next make an appearance in competitive action at the Giro di Sicilia. From there, it’s widely expected that he will race the Giro d’Italia in order to build form for the Tour in July.
Fabio Jakobsen was a no-show in the finale of Scheldeprijs, and Soudal Quick-Step later confirmed that the Dutchman had suffered a mechanical issue.
More to follow…
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is a News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly, and previously worked in communications at Oxford Brookes University. Alongside his day job, prior to starting with the team, he wrote a variety of different pieces as a contributor to a cycling website, Casquettes and Bidons, which included interviews with up and coming British riders.
-
-
Jonas Vingegaard triumphs on stage three of Itzulia Basque Country to return to winning ways
Low-speed incident takes Richard Carapaz and Sergio Higuita out of contention on vertiginous finish
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel, or someone else? Six favourites for the men's Paris-Roubaix
No Pogačar means there is a spot available in the big three, so who will step up?
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Signing of Mark Cavendish leads to end of Scicon's Astana Qazaqstan sponsorship
Cavendish along with several other teammates currently wearing Oakley sunglasses during competition
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
‘That’s not bad’ - Mark Cavendish pleased with first podium finish for Astana at UAE Tour
The British road champion recorded his best race result since joining Astana Qazaqstan
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Speed Demons of the peloton: The six best sprinters of 2022
We take a look at the standout performers of the fast men and women in the professional scene this year
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Where next for Mark Cavendish after B & B Hotels-KTM's collapse?
We look at where the ‘Manx Missile’ could find himself next after the collapse of B & B Hotels-KTM
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
British UCI Continental team makes pitch for Mark Cavendish’s signature
Saint Piran boss Ricci Pascoe says he would gladly provide a short term place for Cavendish, if it helped him to achieve Tour de France dream
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
B&B Hotels, the team that was set to sign Mark Cavendish, collapses
Multiple riders left scrambling to find places on alternative teams after demise of French ProTeam confirmed
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
B&B Hôtels boss: 'Mark Cavendish wants to be with us. I want him to be with us.'
Team's hunt for sponsors intensifies after missing UCI registration deadline
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Time running out for B & B Hotels, the team expected to sign Mark Cavendish
Team still without major sponsors as UCI impose deadline of 22 November for team to complete registration for new season
By Tom Thewlis • Published