Tech of the week: new bikes from Trek, Spesh and Look and options for winter

October’s Tech of the Month video looks as Giro’s new top of the range Aether MIPS helmet, a rain jacket from Castelli and Specialized’s tubeless tyres, as well as the new Trek Madone Disc.

Another flashy new aero bike is the Look 795 Blade RS. We’ve gone over the bike’s tech and its aero credentials.

Canyon has a new rainbow striped Ultimate bike for Alejandro Valverde this week. We’ve also had a look at the Giant and Liv bikes to be ridden next year by the CCC Team, the replacement for BMC Racing. And we’ve covered Rapha’s return to WorldTour sponsorship with its announcement that it will be clothing EF Education First-Drapac next year.

With Kona just around the corner, last week bike brands were unveiling their slipperiest triathlon bikes. And they don’t come much more radical than the new Specialized Shiv, which it reckons is 60 seconds faster than the outgoing model over the Kona course.

Lots of buying advice

We’ve gone overboard with buying advice this week too.

So we’ve given you our pick of hybrid bikes along with the best cheap road bikes. And we’ve had a look at cyclocross bikes for 2019 too.

This week, we’ve updated our buyer’s guide to cycling computers and asked if using your phone is a good alternative. And we’ve had advice for novices on how to use your gears effectively.

With winter just around the corner, we’ve had seven tips to get your bike ready for the bad weather. If the idea of having to clean your bike after using the constantly grimy roads is something you don’t look forward to, we’ve also told you about the new Ecocoat Bike product, which repels water, dirt and oil, with a hard finish. One coating should last you for up to two years.

Or another option this winter is to take to the track. We’ve given you nine reasons to give it a try.

We’ve also had a peek inside the Crankalicious Gift Box, full of goodies to keep your bike clean and running well.

Winter also tends to mean more punctures, so we’ve told you about a new anti-puncture tyre insert from Vittoria and Tannus tyres, designed to put some extra protection between you and the road.

Deal this week are on wheels as well as a plethora of cycling bits in Sunday Trading.