Top picks from Wiggle's Cyber Monday sale: dhb, Castelli, Garmin and more

This Black Friday / Cyber Monday weekend, some of the biggest cycling retailers are offering huge discounts across their products.

One of those is Wiggle. Whether you're looking to upgrade your tech, buy a brand new bike or top up your winter kit collection before the temperature drops further, Wiggle are giving you the chance to save big on all the latest cycling gear.

To spare you from trawling through their website, here's our collection of the best deals Wiggle are offering this Cyber Monday, both in the US and the UK. For all the best discounts - irrespective of retailer - check out our Cyber Monday bike deals hub page.

USA

UK

Cyber Monday Clothing Deals US

(opens in new tab) Castelli Alpha RoS 2 Jacket: Was $359 , now $163 - $277 (opens in new tab) Braving the winter weather means you’re likely to ride through cold, wet and windy conditions. When it comes to protection against these elements, we like Castelli’s Alpha RoS 2 Jacket. Thanks to the Gore-Tex Infinium fabric and sealed seams it keeps you warm and dry while the two-layer construction means you can better regulate your body’s temperature during hard efforts.

(opens in new tab) dhb Classic Bib Shorts: Was $75.00 , now $37.00 (opens in new tab) A strong-performing pair of bib shorts for under $40 is a real gem of deal. These Classic bibs from dhb are stylish and comfortable, with Action 205 spandex that aids freedom of movement while also delivering some compression to help tired muscles. Other features include mesh straps, reflective logos and silicone grippers. For more, check out our review (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Castelli Explore Velocissimo Bib Tights: was $144.30 , now $70.00 (opens in new tab) Made from a thermoflex fabric and featuring a Kiss Air 2 pad and mesh bib straps, these Castelli tights are warm, comfortable and breathable. Other notable features include zippers at the ankles and reflective details. A great pair of tights at any price but a genuine steal with this discount.

(opens in new tab) GripGrab Hurricane Hi-Vis Glove: Was $58 , now $16 (opens in new tab) At 72% off, this is one of the biggest savings we've seen across all of this weekend's Black Friday deals. GripGrab's Hurricane gloves are ideal for cold-weather riding, with high-visibility fabric, wind and water resistant features and gel padding. If you'd prefer a more subtle colour, Wiggle are also offering a 69% saving on GripGrab's Cloudburst gloves (opens in new tab), now at $26.

Cyber Monday Bike Deals US

(opens in new tab) Ridley Kanzo Fast Rival1 HD Gravel Bike: Was $3,964 , now $3,568 (opens in new tab) If you're after a high-end gravel bike for off-road riding, Ridley's Kanzo has an excellent spec. The bike boasts a wide tire clearance, equipped with 40mm WTB Ventures, as well as SRAM's 11-speed Rival1 drivetrain. The carbon frame is available in green or gray, and you can save $400 on Wiggle.

(opens in new tab) Orro Terra Gravel 7000-FSA R900 Gravel Bike: Was $1,830 , now $1,464 (opens in new tab) For less than half the price of the Ridley Kanzo, you can pick up a new Orro Terra, another great all-rounder. This versatile adventure bike can be used on road, trails and even the city commute. The light lightweight aluminium frame is well-suited for endurance riding and the Shimano 105 groupset is more than enough for any steep ascents.

Cyber Monday Training Tech Deals US

(opens in new tab) LifeLine Heart Rate Monitor: Was $56.49 , now $22 (opens in new tab) LifeLine's lightweight heart rate monitor is Bluetooth and ANT+ compatible, meaning you can easily keep track of your data from all of your devices. The soft fabric belt ensures maximum comfort against your skin whether you're out riding on the roads or at home on the turbo.

(opens in new tab) Elite Tuo Smart Trainer: Was $606.99 , now $414.99 (opens in new tab) Elite are one of the market leaders in home turbo trainers. This smart Tuo model is Bluetooth and ANT+ compatible and can be used on a number of apps, such as Zwift. It has automatic resistance adjustment and can emulate gradients of up to 10%. Now available with 31% off.

Cyber Monday Clothing Deals UK

(opens in new tab) Castelli Alpha ROS 2 Jacket: Was £320 , now £160 - £272 (opens in new tab) This jacket from Castelli offers protection against a range of winter conditions. The double-layer Alpha construction separates the wind and water layer from the insulation layer so you won’t overheat, while taped seams, double-layered cuffs and a waterproof zip help to keep the worst of the weather at bay. Other features include three back pockets with laser cut drain holes and a raw edge waist. If there is one jacket to rule them all, this might just be it.

(opens in new tab) dhb Aeron FLT Roubaix Bib Tight 2.0: Was £100 , now £50 (opens in new tab) Wiggle are offering a whopping 50% saving on dhb-branded thermal bib tights this Black Friday weekend. These tights are ideal for when the temperature drops into single-digit degrees, with brushed fleece fabric to keep you warm and comfortable. All sizes are still in stock over on Wiggle UK, with the product available in either black or dark navy.

(opens in new tab) GripGrab Cloudburst Waterproof Gloves: Was £71.95 , now £25.18 (opens in new tab) If you haven't already invested in a pair of winter gloves, time is running out. GibGrab's Cloudburt, now discounted by 65%, are lightweight, wind resistant and fully waterproof. Other details include gel padding for increased comfort and silicone grip to stop your hands slipping in wet conditions.

(opens in new tab) Alé Iridescent Reflective Jacket: Was £200 , now £90 (opens in new tab) We're still over three weeks away from the shortest day, which means the nights are going to keep drawing in. To stay safe and visible in dark conditions, Alé's reflective jacket is an excellent option, with microspheres of glass that light up bright. The product is also both water and wind proof, making it a reliable winter layer.

Cyber Monday Bike Deals UK

(opens in new tab) Vitus ZX 1 Evo road bike: Was £3,899.99 , now £2,534.99 (opens in new tab) Vitus is almost a byword for good value bikes, and its ZX-1 EVO road bike is no exception. Here you get a full carbon monocoque frameset, complete with aero tubing, integrated cockpit and internal cable routing, alongside SRAM’s wireless Rival eTap AXS groupset with hydraulic disc brakes. Not only is this bike fast, it's also currently 35% cheaper than its normal retail price.

(opens in new tab) Rondo Ruut AL 1 2X Gravel Bike: Was £2,099.99 , now £1,399.99 (opens in new tab) Rondo’s Ruut AL 1 is an accomplished all-rounder. With a lightweight aluminium frame, carbon forks and a wide-range 2x Shimano GRX groupset, it’s ready for gravel riding and racing. Thanks to the multitude of bosses, that include mounts for a rear rack and mudguards, it’s also able to pull double-duty as both an off-road tourer and a commuter.

(opens in new tab) Fuji Sportif 2.3 Road Bike: Was £849.99 , now £489.99 (opens in new tab) It's almost impossible to find a decent entry-level road bike for under £500 these days. But with a saving of over 40%, this Fuji Sportif is a great option for anyone looking to get started. The bike, equipped with Shimano's Claris groupset, is available in a range of frame sizes, from 49cm up to 58cm.

Cyber Monday Training Tech Deals UK

(opens in new tab) Garmin Edge 1030 Plus GPS computer: Was £519.99 , now £299.99 (opens in new tab) At Cycling Weekly, we rate the Edge 1030 Plus highly. It combines an easy-to-use touchscreen with impressive battery life and a host of navigational and training features. Highlights include ClimbPro, which helps you manage your effort on long climbs by providing ascent and gradient data, as well as ‘pinch and zoom’ mapping. Here's our 5-star review of the do-it-all device (opens in new tab).