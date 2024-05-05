Live

Giro d'Italia stage 2 live: Will Tadej Pogačar take the pink jersey?

A GC battle is expected on the second day of the Giro, with the race's first summit finish

Tom Davidson
By Tom Davidson
last updated

Jhonatan Narváez at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Good morning and welcome to our live blog for stage two of this year's Giro d'Italia. After an explosive opening day (did anyone predict Jhonatan Narváez to win?), it's time for the first summit finish of the race – as early as day two!

Refresh

155km to go: The peloton comes back together, but the struggle for the breakaway isn't over. This has been an animated start. 

160km to go: Immediately, Filippo Fiorelli (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) races ahead of the peloton to start the day's breakaway. The Italian, wearing the ciclamino points jersey on behalf of race leader Narváez, takes a handful of riders with him. 

STAGE TWO BEGINS

There's one non-starter at the Giro today. 

Demi Vollering at the Vuelta Femenina

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not sure how to watch today's stage? Check out our live stream guide.

Still an hour and a half from the stage start, it's breakfast time for the riders right now (and me). 

Today's stage timings are as follows: 

Here's how the general classification stands going into stage two: 

Tom Dumoulin on Oropa in 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Giro d'Italia stage two profile

(Image credit: RCS)

