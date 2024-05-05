Giro d'Italia stage 2 live: Will Tadej Pogačar take the pink jersey?

Refresh

155km to go: The peloton comes back together, but the struggle for the breakaway isn't over. This has been an animated start.

160km to go: Immediately, Filippo Fiorelli (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) races ahead of the peloton to start the day's breakaway. The Italian, wearing the ciclamino points jersey on behalf of race leader Narváez, takes a handful of riders with him.

STAGE TWO BEGINS (Image credit: Getty Images) 161km to go: The flag drops and the riders start their pilgrimage to Oropa. Today's roll-out took place inside Turin's Velodromo Francone, which, as a track fan, fills me with delight.

There's one non-starter at the Giro today. Robert Gesink (Visma-Lease a Bike) broke his hand in a crash on stage one, and has therefore had to abandon. 🇮🇹 #GirodItalia 😔 Gutted to see you leave. Following his crash yesterday, Robert Gesink sustained a small fracture in his hand. He is forced to abandon the Giro d’Italia. pic.twitter.com/9zG1GMhbpFMay 5, 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images) The Giro, of course, is not the only Grand Tour taking place today. The final stage of the Vuelta Femenina is currently underway, with the peloton making their way to a summit finale. Tour de France Femmes champion Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) went into the final day as the race leader, with a 52-second advantage over Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek). But with two category one climbs on the menu, and tired legs, anything can still happen. That race is expected to finish early, around 12:30 (BST), so make sure to catch it first before tuning into the Giro. I'll have a full report up on the Cycling Weekly website afterwards.

Not sure how to watch today's stage? Check out our live stream guide. In short, it's Eurosport/discovery+ in the UK and Europe, Flobikes in the US, and SBS in Australia. You can also tune in anywhere using a VPN - details of how to do so are in the guide.

Still an hour and a half from the stage start, it's breakfast time for the riders right now (and me). Poor Geraint Thomas is eating on his own. He's also feasting on what appears to be a large bowl of rice, topped with soy sauce or syrup of some kind. The breakfast of champions? If you're wondering, I'm having a bowl of fruit and fibre. I've got a pair of crumpets for afterwards, too. Buongiorno ragazzi 👍 Top bants as usual 🤪 pic.twitter.com/FSlPiCJllIMay 5, 2024

Today's stage timings are as follows: Start: 11:55 (BST)

Expected finish: 16:13 (BST) The below tweet has the local times. 2024 #GirodItalia - Stage 2️⃣ 🚩 San Francesco Al Campo🏁 Santuario Di Oropa📏 161 KM⏰ 12:55 - 17:13⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/mVvdgpP7gSMay 5, 2024

Here's how the general classification stands going into stage two: 1. Jhonatan Narváez (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers, in 3:14:23

2. Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe, +3s

3. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, +6s

4. Alex Baudin (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, +16s

5. Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious, +17s

6. Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck, +18s

7. Quinten Hermans (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck, +20s

8. Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

9. Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

10. Attila Valter (Hun) Visma-Lease a Bike, all at same time If you didn't catch Narváez's victory yesterday, fear not, Joseph Lycett has you covered with this race report of the action. You can also find all the other classification leaders in our dedicated article.

(Image credit: Getty Images) The last time the Giro d'Italia visited Oropa was in 2017, when Tom Dumoulin won the stage en route to claiming his first, and only, Grand Tour. The climb previously took on legendary status in 1999 when Marco Pantani, then the pink jersey wearer, had a mechanical on its early slopes and had to get off his bike. Having lost 45 seconds to the pack, 'Il Pirata' then bolted up the gradient, tagging and passing everyone to win the stage. Could there be more drama today?