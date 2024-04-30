How to watch the Giro d'Italia live stream 2024

All the information you need in order to tune into the Italian Grand Tour this May

Primoz Roglic
By Tom Thewlis
published

The grande partenza of the 2024 Giro d'Italia is fast approaching. Teams are gradually announcing their individual squads for this years edition of the Italian Grand Tour and the start list is taking shape. UAE Team Emirates' superstar, Tadej Pogačar, is the bookmakers favourite for overall victory, but plenty of other riders will be hoping to have a say once the race rolls out of Turin this weekend and winds its way around Italy on the way to Rome. 

You can check out the full race route in our in depth, stage by stage guide

Watch a live stream from anywhere with NordVPN

NordVPN lets you use all your usual apps and websites when you're out of the country, including all your favourites cycling channels. Secure encryption offers multiple layers of privacy. It's fast and easy to use.

There's 24-hour customer support and a 30-day money back offer.

Get 60% off NordVPN

View
Watch Giro d'Italia 2024 live stream on FLOBikes in USA

FloBikes boasts an impressive bill of live racing throughout the season, including the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and more. A monthly subscription will cost you $30 while a yearly account will set you back $150 ($12.50 per month).

