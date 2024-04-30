How to watch the Giro d'Italia live stream 2024
All the information you need in order to tune into the Italian Grand Tour this May
The grande partenza of the 2024 Giro d'Italia is fast approaching. Teams are gradually announcing their individual squads for this years edition of the Italian Grand Tour and the start list is taking shape. UAE Team Emirates' superstar, Tadej Pogačar, is the bookmakers favourite for overall victory, but plenty of other riders will be hoping to have a say once the race rolls out of Turin this weekend and winds its way around Italy on the way to Rome.
You can check out the full race route in our in depth, stage by stage guide.
We've compiled everything you need to know to ensure you can tune into the action this May and never miss a pedal stroke.
When is the Giro d'Italia?
The Giro d'Italia gets underway on 4 May and will finish three weeks later on 26 May. Individual stages will be broadcast in full on discovery+.
Check your chosen streaming service in your territory for broadcast times of individual stages.
How to watch the Giro d'Italia for free
The Giro d'Italia is free to watch in Australia on SBS On Demand.
Streaming services are often geo-restricted, so if you're an Aussie away from home, make sure to use a VPN to watch your free Giro d'Italia live stream from abroad.
How to watch the Giro d'Italia live stream in the UK
Eurosport.co.uk and discovery+ are the homes of cycling in the UK. Subscriptions are £6.99 per month. There's also an annual plan for discovery+ at £59.99, if you're after the full race calendar of live streams.
How to watch the Giro d'Italia live stream in the USA
Bike racing fans in the US will be able to watch the Giro d'Italia on the FloBikes platform. The TV app is available on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV, as well as on Android and iOS. Subscriptions cost $150 per year.
Watch Giro d'Italia 2024 live stream on FLOBikes in USA
FloBikes boasts an impressive bill of live racing throughout the season, including the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and more. A monthly subscription will cost you $30 while a yearly account will set you back $150 ($12.50 per month).
