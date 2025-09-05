Watch Vuelta a España stage 13: TV details, live streams, time schedule, for Angliru showdown

Watch stage 13 of the Vuelta a España today for a spectacular ascent of one of cycling's most fearsome mountains, the Alto de l'Angliru, with all the details here on live streams, TV coverage, and how to tune in wherever you are in the world.

Stage 13 of the 2025 Vuelta a España gets underway at 11:10 UK time (BST) with the finish expected around 16:15 BST.

The stage measures 202.7 kilometres, starting in Cabezón de la Sal and, more importantly, finishing atop the mighty Angliru, the Vuelta's most iconic ascent. The Angliru measures 12.4km at an eye-watering average gradient of 9.4%, with plenty of ramps far steeper that make it a battle simply to keep the wheels turning.

It should be a riveting spectacle, and it should have huge consequences in the battle for the red jersey, so read on for all the details on how to watch the Vuelta a España stage 13 online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Watch Vuelta stage 13 in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch stage 13 of the Vuelta on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

TNT Sports 3 is the channel for pay-TV viewers, and Discovery+ (£30.99/month) is its streaming platform.

Coverage gets underway in both cases at 13:30, joining the action a couple of hours into the stage, before the climbing begins.

Watch Vuelta stage 13 in the US and Canada

In the US, fans can watch stage 13 of the Vuelta a España on the streaming platform, Peacock – plans start from $10.99 per month.

Over the border in Canada, cycling streamer FloBikes ($39.99/month) is showing stage 13 of the Vuelta, starting at 08:30 ET.

Watch the Vuelta stage 13 in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch stage 13 of the Vuelta on the SBS Viceland channel and the SBS On Demand streaming platform, with coverage starting at 22:50 AEST. Both are free to watch.

Can I watch stage 13 of the Vuelta a España for free?

You can watch stage 13 of La Vuelta today, September 5, for free on SBS Viceland and SBS On Demand in Australia.

Additionally, numerous European countries have free Vuelta coverage through public broadcasters. In the host country of Spain the stage is on La 1 on TV and streaming via the RTVE Play free streaming platform. In Belgium, Sporza has free streaming on its website, and the same goes for NOS in the Netherlands.

How to watch Vuelta a España stage 13 from anywhere

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

NordVPN is the best, according to our friends across the office at TechRadar and Tom's Guide.

Vuelta a España stage 13 timings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Zone Start Finish (earliest) Spain (local) 12:10 CET 17:14 CET UK 11:10 BST 16:14 BST US 06:10 ET 11:114 ET Australia 20:10 AEST 01:14 AEST (Saturday)

