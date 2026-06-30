Zipp brings performance to the people with sub-£1,000 404 S wheelset

Wheelset prices are getting out of control, and finding a lightweight, performance option at a reasonable price from the established Western brands has become a rather futile exercise. Add carbon fibre architecture into the equation, and things get even pricier – especially among the upper echelons of the best road bike wheels.

SRAM-owned component manufacturer Zipp, however, claims to have a solution, unveiling a new carbon-fibre wheelset aimed at attracting new customers without watering down the brand's substance.

The Zipp 404 S replaces the 303 S, a model that became the go-to training wheel for WorldTour riders and regular consumers, thanks to its versatility as an all-road and gravel wheelset.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

When Zipp unveiled the 303 XPLR SW and S-level gravel-specific wheel and 1Zero HiTop S cross-country mountain bike wheels in 2023, this left a gap in the range for a dedicated road wheel, and so the 404 S was born. The 404 S takes everything the American brand knows about carbon layups and aerodynamics and packages it into a wheel that Zipp says ‘punches well above its weight’ with a two-watt improvement over the 303 S.

New wheels feature a 50mm rim depth paired to a 23mm internal width (Image credit: Zipp)

The specifications look pretty good on paper, with a combined system weight of 1,585g per pair. The hoops measure 50mm deep and are built around a contemporary 23mm hookless internal rim, allowing tyres ranging from 28-29mm to be run at low pressure. Like most wheels in Zipp’s range, the 404 S was developed to work best with the Goodyear Eagle F1 tyre, claiming a 1-watt improvement over other 28mm tyres paired with the same rim. The wheels utilise the company’s tried-and-tested 76/176 hubset and are laced with 20/24 Sapim-CX Sprint spokes in a two-cross pattern.



The hubset employs a three-pawl system with 30 points of engagement, eschewing top-end performance in favour of durability. Customisation is fairly limited, with decal options available in white and dark grey. Owing to Zipp targeting the lower end of the best road bike wheels, tyre pressure sensors are not included, as they would significantly drive up the price.

Trusty 76/176 hub uses a three-pawl system with 30 points of engagement (Image credit: Zipp)

In terms of durability, the wheels are constructed with standard steel spokes and contact seal bearings to prevent contamination during wet-weather riding. There’s also a handy lifetime warranty and crash replacement policy for peace of mind.

Zipp has done well to price the 404 S in a space it currently doesn't occupy – the sub-£1,000/$1,300 category. At £985 / $1,300 / €1,100 for the pair, these are among the most affordable 50mm-deep performance-wheel offerings from an established brand on the market.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We'll be getting a pair on test soon and will report in detail on how they perform in racing and training scenarios, as well as putting their durability to the test over the wet season.

Zipp 404 S tech specs

Price: £985 / $1,300 / €1,100

£985 / $1,300 / €1,100 Weight: 1,585g

1,585g Disc layout: Centrelock

Centrelock Spoke count: 20/24 front/rear

20/24 front/rear Rim depth: 50mm

50mm Internal rim width: 23mm

23mm Rim type: Hookless