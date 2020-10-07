Score 10/10 Pros Tubeless

Hand pump compatible

Easy to fit

Fast

Lightweight

Maintain pressure

Durability

Price as reviewed: £50.00

Ask any steadfast clincher stronghold rider why they haven’t crossed over to tubeless tyres and the highest scoring Family Fortunes answer would probably be “the faff factor”. Goodyear Eagle F1 Tubeless Complete tyres, however, are about to change all that.

Tubeless Compatible

To the motorsport fans, Goodyear Eagle will without a doubt ring a few bells already. It’s considered the American brand’s top range of sports performance tyre, gaining it the title of 2021 official tyre suppler to the British Touring Car Championship, European Le Mans series, four teams in the World Endurance Championship and the tyre of choice for the Brabham BT62 hyper car. It’s an impressive list of endorsements. But can it do just as well on a road bike tyre?

According to Goodyear, it’s the only bicycle tyre manufacturer to develop and make its tyres on a bike specific rig, with others using adapted car and motorcycle versions.

All in all, it’s given the brand a lot of confidence with the Eagle F1 Tubeless Complete tyres, which we wouldn’t disagree with.

Tubeless conversion

You’ll need a tubeless ready wheel to run these tubeless, but the simplicity of the Goodyear Eagle F1 Tubeless Complete tyres is down to its duel bead design, which adds an additional section of rubber to create a seal with the rim bed, as is compatible with both tubeless crotchet and tubeless straight sidewall type rims.

You can read more about the tyre composition breakdown in the Goodyear Eagle F1 launch story.

Bar a cup of sealant, there’s no technical equipment required. I even had a friend, who had never tubeless converted before due to living in a flat and hearing horror stories of “when tubeless conversions go wrong” to fit them, just to see how a total beginner would get on. His exact words mirrored mine: these are game changers.

With no Co2 canisters or buckets of soapy water in sight, the tyre just pops over the rim, in his case a pair of Shimano C30 wheels, pumped up, with either a track or hand pump, and you’re ready to roll.

There was an element of fiddling around the valve, but not enough to put anyone off fitting them.

The ride

Supple, comfortable, fast and, so far, durable. This is in pretty much most conditions that riding in the north of the UK provides, and although yet to get through a winter, it has at times not felt far off it.

After three months use, bar one rear puncture – that totally sealed after three wheel revolutions – there’s still little to no nicks or cuts on the main tread.

Handling is predictable, and while not tested under race conditions, they have been lent on and more than held their own.

Our test pair of 28c tyres measured more or less bob on the claimed size on the fore mentioned wheels. Weighing 300g a piece, puts the Goodyear Eagle F1 Tubeless Complete tyres on a par with similar sized also tubeless compatible Vittoria Corsa G2.0 TLR and the Schwalbe Pro One tyres.

Value

The Goodyear Eagle F1 Tubeless Complete tyres have made going tubeless possible for the masses, without compromise on performance. The £50 a piece price tag isn’t the cheapest, but all things considered, these offer fantastic value against the competition.

Verdict Ticking every tyre checklist box on top of making tubeless as easy as setting up clinchers, the Goodyear Eagle F1 Tubeless Complete tyres are outstanding. We can't really think of any good reason why you wouldn't buy them.

Details

Tyre: Tubeless Dynamic:GSR compound

Casing : 120tpi

Weight: 300g (28c)

Sizes: 25c, 28c

Contact: www.paligap.cc

