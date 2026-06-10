Chris Froome to cycle across Mediterranean for charity, with Jakob Fuglsang and Filippo Pozzato

Chris Froome will be among 32 athletes tackling a charity ride across the Mediterranean in aid of the Princess Charlène of Monaco Foundation next week, it was announced on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old will be joined by fellow ex-WorldTour pros Jakob Fuglsang and Filippo Pozzato for Together Crossing for the Pelagos, a "sporting and charitable initiative" which will take place Friday 19 June. It consists of a crossing of the Med on special 'water bikes' from Viareggio in Italy to Monaco, a distance of 225km.

There will be eight teams with four riders on each, raising money for the Princess Charlène of Monaco Foundation and the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, for "ocean awareness and protection". The 225km 'ride' will go through the Pelagos Sanctuary, a protected marine area across the French Riviera, Monaco, and the Ligurian coast, and is supported by sunglass brand Scicon Sports. The crossing also aims to raise public awareness about water safety and supports educational programmes dedicated to drowning prevention.

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"By combining sport with ocean conservation, my Foundation aims, through The Crossing taking place in June, to inspire commitment, promote the protection of the Mediterranean and demonstrate that human achievement and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand," Princess Charlène said last week, according to the Monaco Tribune.

It is the latest turn for Froome, who has not raced since last August and appears to be without a team. In March, he was announced as chief innovation officer at Vekta, an AI training platform, while in April he took part in a Gran Fondo in Panama alongside Alejandro Valverde, where he recreated his famous run up Mont Ventoux in 2016.

The four-time Tour de France winner is yet to officially announce news of his future in cycling. “People will know soon enough,” he told Cyclingnews in December, but has largely remained quiet, apart from a few social media posts about skiing, basketball, and a rallying event in Monaco, close to where he lives.

"The Water Bike Crossing holds a special place in the history of Scicon Sports," Claudio Fantin, operational manager at Scicon Sports, said in a press release. "Being part of this project means returning to the origins of a journey that helped define an important part of our identity.

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"We are proud to support an event that every year raises funds for educational programmes dedicated to drowning prevention and water safety. It is a message we fully share and are happy to support once again."

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