Abu Dhabi Tour live TV guide

Eurosport has highlights and selected live coverage of the 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour, running from February 21-25

The Abu Dhabi Tour is the third race in the UCI’s top-tier WorldTour calendar. It gains an extra day for 2018 so that it now takes place over five stages, including an individual time trial for the first time.

Starting on Wednesday, February 21, riders have five hot, dusty stages to complete before the winner is crowned on Sunday, February 25.

The first three stages are for the sprinters, then stage four is a 11.8-kilometre individual time trial and the race concludes with an uphill finish on stage five to Jebel Hafeet.

Rui Cotsa (UAE Team Emirates) won the 2017 edition of the race. Prior winners comprise Tanel Kangert (2016) and Esteban Chaves (2015).

Eurosport will be showing highlights and selected live coverage of the 2018 race due to the broadcaster’s continued live coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (on Saturday, February 24).

Timings may be subject to change, so keep checking back here for the latest updates.

Stage One – Wednesday, February 21

19.00-20.00, highlights, Eurosport 2

23.00-00.00, highlights, Eurosport 2

Stage two – Thursday, February 22

19.00-20.00, highlights, Eurosport 2

23.00-00.00, highlights, Eurosport 2

Stage Three – Friday, February 23

19.00-20.00, highlights, Eurosport 2

23.00-00.00, highlights, Eurosport 2

Stage Four – Saturday, February 24

16.00-17.00, highlights, Eurosport 2

19.00-20.00, highlights, Eurosport 2

23.00-00.00, highlights, Eurosport 2

Stage Five – Sunday, February 25

11.00-11.45, LIVE, Eurosport 2

16.00-17.00, highlights, Eurosport 2

19.00-20.00, highlights, Eurosport 2

23.00-00.00, highlights, Eurosport 2