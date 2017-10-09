Black week for Britain’s cyclists after spate of road fatalities in October

Significant number of cyclists killed and seriously injured on Britain's roads during October

There has been a spate of cyclists killed or seriously injured as a result of collisions with cars on Britain’s roads during October.

A 49-year-old male cyclist died after falling from his bike and colliding with a Land Rover Freelander in Penistone, South Yorkshire, on Sunday, October 8.

Paul Garrett, 54, was cycling in Cardiff on Friday, October 6, when he was involved in a collision with a black Ford Focus, and died of his injuries.

A 56-year-old female cyclist has died in hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a collision with a silver Nissan Micra in Thornton-le-Street, Thirsk, North Yorkshire, on Tuesday, October 3.

John Laycock, 73, was killed after being involved in a collision with a black Renault Clio on the A689 near Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, on Thursday, October 5.

Matthew McSevney, 43, died after a collision with a car on the Isle of Man on Thursday, October 5.

There have also been a number of cyclists seriously injured on Britain’s roads as a result of collisions with cars.

Among them was a cyclist hospitalised with head injuries in Loughborough on Sunday, October 8, and another cyclist suffered head injuries after a car collision in Woking on Friday, October 6.

Calls for greater safety for cyclists on Britain’s roads were renewed recently in the light of recently released statistics from the Department for Transport, which showed that there was a five per cent rise in the number of cyclist deaths and serious injuries from 2015 to 2016.

A total of 102 cyclists died on Britain’s roads in 2016, with 3,397 reported serious injuries. No official figures have yet been released for 2017 so far.