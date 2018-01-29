British Cycling unveils strong 2018 Cyclocross World Championships squad

2017 junior world champion Tom Pidcock moves up to under-23 level for 2018, with 10-time national champion Helen Wyman part of the elite women's line-up

British Cycling has announced the 13 riders who will represent Great Britain at the 2018 UCI Cyclocross World Championships in Valkenburg, the Netherlands, over February 3-4.

British national champions Helen Wyman, Tom Pidcock, Evie Richards, Harriet Harnden and Sean Flynn have all been selected, with current junior world champion Pidcock stepping up to contest the under-23 men’s title.

Pidcock will be joined by Ben Turner and Dan Tulett in the under-23 men’s team in what looks a very strong line-up, particularly given that Pidcock has won four rounds of the UCI World Cup as an under-23 this season.

Wyman was crowned British national champion for a 10th time recently, and she is one of three riders in the elite women’s category alongside Nikki Brammeier and Bethany Crumpton.

Ian Field is the sole representative for GB in the elite men’s category, while British national champion Grant Ferguson is not named.

Evie Richards is another solid medal prospect for Great Britain, contesting the under-23 women’s race having claimed silver last year and recently won the Namur round of the World Cup at elite level. She will ride alongside Harriet Harnden and Anna Kay.

“I was thrilled to win in the elite women’s category in Namur and finish on the podium over the weekend in Hoogerheide; the level of competition was pretty tough in both of those races so it was a boost to my confidence,” said Richards.

The GB line-up is completed with the junior men’s squad of Sean Flynn, Ben Tulett and Jenson Young.

Matt Ellis, BC’s cyclocross co-ordinator said: “There is a lot of excitement within the squad ahead of this year’s world championships thanks to the successful season the British riders have enjoyed so it should be a great event for Great Britain.

“The course is difficult, as you would expect for a World Championships. It’s hilly, with a lot of off-camber sections which requires high fitness levels and it’s grassy therefore likely to get muddy and slippy which will challenge the riders’ technical abilities.

“Looking at the skillsets of the riders we have selected, the course does suit a lot of our riders’ attributes and I think we can expect some good results at this year’s World Championships, reflective of what we’ve seen from them this season.”

Great Britain team for 2018 UCI Cyclocross World Championships

Elite Men

Ian Field

Elite Women

Nikki Brammeier

Bethany Crumpton

Helen Wyman

Under-23 Men

Tom Pidcock

Dan Tulett

Ben Turner

Under-23 Women

Harriet Harnden

Anna Kay

Evie Richards

Junior Men

Sean Flynn

Ben Tulett

Jenson Young