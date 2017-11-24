Ever fancied owning a fully equipped pro team bus? Wanty-Groupe Gobert are selling theirs

Turn up at your next sportive in style: Belgian Pro Continental squad Wanty-Groupe Gobert have put their team bus up for sale, which includes two showers and a toilet

If you have ever wondered what it would be like to own a fully-equipped pro cycling team bus, now is your chance as Belgian outfit Wanty-Groupe Gobert are selling off theirs.

The Renault bus was specially built for use by a cycling team and comes with 16 seats, two showers and a toilet. There’s an area at the back of the bus with sofa-style seats and televisions.

Naturally, there is also plenty of storage space for all of the team’s luggage and other items.

Imagine the gasps of admiration you would get turning up at your local 10-mile time trial or sportive in such a vehicle.

“If you’ve always dreamed of travelling around as a cycling pro, this is the moment!” said the UCI Professional Continental team.

Wanty-Groupe Gobert have not advertised a price for the bus, but interested parties can contact the squad via emailing info@wanty-groupegobert.be.

The squad will celebrate its 11th season in 2018, having started in the 2008 under the name of Willems Verandas.

The majority of the team consists of Belgian riders, and it is also home to British rider Mark McNally.

In 2017, the team won the Rhône-Alpes Isère Tour with Marco Minnaard, the Tour du Jura with Thomas Degand and Le Samyn with Guillaume Van Keirsbulck.