Milan-San Remo 2018: Start list, route, TV guide, and everything else you need to know

The 'all you need to know' on the Italian one-day race that is the first Monument of the year

The first Monument of the year, Milan-San Remo takes place on March 17, 2018. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Michal Kiwatkowski (Team Sky) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) are among the big names taking part in the prestigious Italian race.

The UCI WorldTour race is the longest of the one day spring classics, providing a showcase of some of the best riders in the world over 291km.

The Milan-San Remo provisional start list has just been announced (see below) with the usual stellar cast of riders including defending champion Kwiatkowski, and other former winners such as Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo), Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data).

Milan-San Remo route

Despite being known as the ‘Sprinters’ Classic’, the Italian race would not be as prestigious as it is were it a straightforward procession to a bunch sprint, and instead the race is characterised by its tortuous length, thrilling conclusion and delicate balancing act between sprinters and attackers.

The introduction of La Manie in 2008 gave the advantage to attacking puncheurs, as a difficult, significantly-positioned climb to gain an advantage over those hoping for a bunch sprint. It contributed to a handful of more selective editions – Fabian Cancellara won from a solo break in 2008 and Simon Gerrans from a group of three in 2010, and in both 2011 and 2013 a group of seven contested the finish, won by Matt Goss and Gerald Ciolek respectively.

When La Manie was dropped in 2014, the organiser’s initial intention had been to make the route even harder by replacing it with the Pompeiana in a slot far closer to the finish. But that climb was deemed unsafe due to the possibility of landslides, so that since 2014 the race has featured neither climb.

Now the dynamic of the route has shifted comprehensively back to the sprinters. After Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won the sprint from a sizeable peloton in 2014, the finish was moved back to its traditional finishing straight of Via Roma, and another sprinter was triumphant in the form of John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) in 2015 and Arnaud Démare (FDJ) in 2016.

For the bold and the brave the Cipressa provides a potential launchpad for an attack at just over 20km from the finish, but for the more realistic, it’s the Poggio.

At 4km in length and 3.7 per cent in gradient, the climb is notorious for being relatively straightforward compared with most iconic climbs, but its fame derives from its position in the race.

On the back of around 280km of racing the riders are exhausted upon reaching it, and, peaking at 5.5km from the finish, any rider who goes over the top first with a gap has a chance of zooming down the descent and holding off the sprinters for victory on the Via Roma.

Milan-San Remo 2018: Teams

All 18 UCI WorldTour teams are eligible to ride the 2018 edition of Milan San Remo. Seven wild card teams have also been selected.

Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)

Astana Pro Team (Kaz)

Bahrain-Merida (Bah)

BMC Racing Team (USA)

Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger)

FDJ (France)

Lotto Soudal (Bel)

Mitchelton-Scott (Aus)

Movistar (Esp)

Quick-Step Floors (Aus)

Team Dimension Data (RSA)

Team EF Education-First – Drapac P/B Cannondale (USA)

Team Katusha Alpecin (Swi)

Team Lotto NL-Jumbo (Ned)

Team Sky (GBr)

Team Sunweb (Ger)

Trek-Segafredo (Ita)

UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

Wild card teams:

Bardiani CSF

Confidis Solutions Credits

Gazprom-Rusvelo

Israel Cycling Academy

Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini

Team Novo Nordisk

Willier Triestina-Sella Italia

Milan-San Remo 2018 start list

With the race now just a few days ago, the Milan-San Remo organisers have announced a provisional start list. This will likely change a little ahead of Saturday, but for the most part should stay the same.

TEAM SKY GBR

1 KWIATKOWSKI Michal

2 DOULL Owain

3 MOSCON Gianni

4 PUCCIO Salvatore

5 STANNARD Ian

6 VAN BAARLE Dylan

7 WISNIOWSKI Lukasz

D.S. TOSATTO Matteo

AG2R LA MONDIALE

11 NAESEN Oliver

12 DUMOULIN Samuel

13 GALLOPIN Tony

14 GOUGEARD Alexis

15 GAUTIER Cyril

16 VANDENBERGH Stijn

17 VENTURINI Clement

D.S. JANNEL Didier

ASTANA

21 SANCHEZ Luis Leon

22 FRAILE MATARRANZ Omar

23 GATTO Oscar

24 LUTSENKO Alexey

25 NIELSEN Magnus Cort

26 VALGREN ANDERSEN Michael

27 VILLELLA Davide

D.S. SHEFER Alexander

BAHRAIN – MERIDA

31 NIBALI Vincenzo

32 BOARO Manuele

33 COLBRELLI Sonny

34 HAUSSLER Heinrich

35 KOREN Kristijan

36 NAVARDAUSKAS Ramunas

37 PELLIZOTTI Franco

D.S. VOLPI Alberto

BARDIANI CSF

41 ALBANESE Vincenzo

42 ANDREETTA Simone

43 BARBIN Enrico

44 CARBONI Giovanni

45 MAESTRI Mirco

46 ROTA Lorenzo

47 TONELLI Alessandro

D.S. REVERBERI Bruno

BMC RACING

51 VAN AVERMAET Greg

52 BETTIOL Alberto

53 CARUSO Damiano

54 DRUCKER Jean-Pierre

55 GERRANS Simon

56 ROELANDTS Jurgen

57 SCHÄR Michael

D.S. SCIANDRI Maximilian

BORA – HANSGROHE

61 SAGAN Peter

62 BENEDETTI Cesare

63 BODNAR Maciej

64 BURGHARDT Marcus

65 OSS Daniel

66 SAGAN Juraj

67 SELIG Rdiger

D.S. POITSCHKE Enrico

COFIDIS

71 TEKLEHAIMANOT Daniel

72 BONNAFOND Guillaume

73 CHETOUT Loic

74 LAPORTE Christophe

75 LEMOINE Cyril

76 TURGIS Anthony

77 VAN LERBERGHE Bert

D.S. DAMIANI Roberto

GROUPAMA – FDJ

81 DÉMARE Arnaud

82 BONNET William

83 CIMOLAI Davide

84 GUARNIERI Jacopo

85 KONOVALOVAS Ignatas

86 LE GAC Olivier

87 ROUX Anthony

D.S. GUESDON Frederic

GAZPROM – RUSVELO

91 FIRSANOV Sergey

92 BOEV Igor

93 CHERKASOV Nikolai

94 KURIYANOV Stepan

95 NYCH Artem

96 LAGUTIN Sergey

97 VLASOV Aleksandr

D.S. KHAMIDULIN Renat

ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY

101 HERMANS Ben

102 BOIVIN Guillaume

103 ENGER Sondre

104 JENSEN August

105 NEILANDS Krists

106 SAGIV Guy

107 SBARAGLI Kristian

D.S. CARLSTROM Kjell

LOTTO SOUDAL

111 GREIPEL André

112 BAK YTTING Lars

113 DEBUSSCHERE Jens

114 DE BUYST Jasper

115 KEUKELEIRE Jens

116 MAES Nikolas

117 SIEBERG Marcel

D.S. FRISON Herman

MITCHELTON – SCOTT

121 TRENTIN Matteo

122 BAUER Jack

123 BEWLEY Sam

124 EWAN Caleb

125 HAYMAN Mathew

126 IMPEY Daryl

127 MEZGEC Luka

D.S. WHITE Matthew

MOVISTAR

131 BENNATI Daniele

132 ANACONA Winner Andrew

133 BARBERO Carlos

134 BICO ALVES Nuno Miguel

135 BETANCUR Carlos

136 ROJAS José

137 SÜTTERLIN Jasha

D.S. JAIMERENA Jose Kuis

NIPPO – VINI FANTINI

141 CUNEGO Damiano

142 BAGIOLI Nicola

143 CANOLA Marco

144 HATSUYAMA Sho

145 PONZI Simone

146 TIZZA Marco

147 SANTAROMITA Ivan

D.S. MANZONI Mario

QUICK-STEP FLOORS

151 VIVIANI Elia

152 ALAPHILIPPE Julian

153 DECLERCQ Tim

154 SABATINI Fabio

155 GILBERT Philippe

156 KEISSE Iljo

157 RICHEZE Maximiliano Ariel

D.S. BRAMATI Davide

DIMENSION DATA

161 BOASSON HAGEN Edvald

162 CAVENDISH Mark

163 EISEL Bernhard

164 RENSHAW Mark

165 SLAGTER Tom-Jelte

166 THOMSON Jay Robert

167 VERMOTE Julien

D.S. ALDAG Rolf

TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC

171 MODOLO Sacha

172 BRESCHEL Matti

173 CLARKE Simon

174 CLARKE William

175 DOCKER Mitchell

176 LANGEVELD Sebastian

177 MCLAY Daniel

D.S. GUIDI Fabrizio

KATUSHA ALPECIN

181 BELKOV Maxim

182 GONÇALVES José

183 HAAS Nathan

184 HALLER Marco

185 POLITT Nils

186 SPILAK Simon

187 ZABEL Rick

D.S. COZZI Claudio

TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO

191 BOOM Lars

192 BATTAGLIN Enrico

193 MARTENS Paul

194 VAN EMDEN Jos

195 VAN HOECKE Gijs

196 VAN POPPEL Danny

197 WAGNER Robert Thomas

D.S. ENGELS Addy

TEAM NOVO NORDISK

201 BRAND Sam

202 HENTTALA Joonas

203 LOZANO RIBA David

204 PERON Andrea

205 PLANET Charles

206 POLI Umberto

207 KAMSTRA Brian

D.S. PODENZANA Massimo

TEAM SUNWEB

211 MATTHEWS Michael

212 ANDERSEN Søren Kragh

213 CURVERS Roy

214 DUMOULIN Tom

215 KÄMNA Lennard

216 OOMEN Sam

217 THEUNS Edward

D.S. REEF Marc

TREK – SEGAFREDO

221 STUYVEN Jasper

222 FELLINE Fabio

223 DE KORT Koen

224 VAN POPPEL Boy

225 REIJNEN Kiel

226 MULLEN Ryan

227 RAST Gregory

D.S. BAFFI Adriano

UAE TEAM EMIRATES

231 KRISTOFF Alexander

232 BYSTRØM Sven Erik

233 MARCATO Marco

234 POLANC Jan

235 SWIFT Ben

236 TROIA Oliviero

237 ULISSI Diego

D.S. SCIREA Mario

WILIER TRIESTINA – SELLE ITALIA

241 MARECZKO Jakub

242 BERTAZZO Liam

243 BUSATO Matteo

244 COLEDAN Marco

245 MOSCA Jacopo

246 POZZATO Filippo

247 ZARDINI Edoardo

D.S. SCINTO Luca

Watching Milan-San Remo on TV

The race will be broadcast live on Eurosport 1 on Saturday, March 17, with highlights shown later that day and on Sunday, March 18.

Saturday March 17

1.30-4.30pm, Milan-San Remo LIVE, Eurosport 1

8.15-9.45pm, Milan-San Remo highlights, Eurosport 1

Sunday March 18

12.30-2.00am, Milan-San Remo highlights, Eurosport 2

Elsewhere in the world, you could catch it live on Sporza (Dutch) and RTBF (French); Italy’s Rai Sport 2 and SBS in Australia will also show footage.

Milan-San Remo 2017 race

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) took a dramatic victory in the 2017 edition of Milan-San Remo.

At the end of a generally uneventful 108th running of the race, Kwiatkowski was one of only two men (along with Julian Alaphilippe of Quick-Step Floors) who were able to respond to a surprise attack on the Poggio by world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

>>> This is how close Peter Sagan was to beating Michal Kwiatkowski at Milan-San Remo

The trio had a gap of around 10 seconds by the top of the climb, which they were able to double by the bottom of the descent thanks to Sagan’s smooth and fast descending style.

By the time they entered the final kilometre it was clear that the winner would come from these three riders, but the best sprinter, among them – Sagan – was in a poor position on the front.

Nonetheless the Slovak was confident enough to lead the sprint out, and although it looked for a while as if he would be able to hold on to win the longest race in the calendar, Kwiatkowski was able to come around the outside to win by less than half a wheel, with Alaphilippe in third.

The peloton was led in by Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin), crossing the line five seconds behind the leading riders.

Milan-San Remo : Recent winners

2017: Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky

2016: Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ

2015: John Degenkolb (Ger) Giant-Alpecin

2014: Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha

2013: Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka

2012: Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge

2011: Matt Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad

2010: Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank

2009: Mark Cavendish (GBr) Columbia-Highroad

2008: Fabian Cancellara (Sui) CSC

2007: Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank

Previous editions: 2017 | 2016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2013 | 2012 | 2011 | 2010 | 2009