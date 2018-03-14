Milan-San Remo 2018: Start list, route, TV guide, and everything else you need to know

The 'all you need to know' on the Italian one-day race that is the first Monument of the year
The first Monument of the year, Milan-San Remo takes place on March 17, 2018. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Michal Kiwatkowski (Team Sky) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) are among the big names taking part in the prestigious Italian race.
The UCI WorldTour race is the longest of the one day spring classics, providing a showcase of some of the best riders in the world over 291km.
The Milan-San Remo provisional start list has just been announced (see below) with the usual stellar cast of riders including defending champion Kwiatkowski, and other former winners such as Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo), Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data).
Milan-San Remo route
Despite being known as the ‘Sprinters’ Classic’, the Italian race would not be as prestigious as it is were it a straightforward procession to a bunch sprint, and instead the race is characterised by its tortuous length, thrilling conclusion and delicate balancing act between sprinters and attackers.
The introduction of La Manie in 2008 gave the advantage to attacking puncheurs, as a difficult, significantly-positioned climb to gain an advantage over those hoping for a bunch sprint. It contributed to a handful of more selective editions – Fabian Cancellara won from a solo break in 2008 and Simon Gerrans from a group of three in 2010, and in both 2011 and 2013 a group of seven contested the finish, won by Matt Goss and Gerald Ciolek respectively.
When La Manie was dropped in 2014, the organiser’s initial intention had been to make the route even harder by replacing it with the Pompeiana in a slot far closer to the finish. But that climb was deemed unsafe due to the possibility of landslides, so that since 2014 the race has featured neither climb.
Now the dynamic of the route has shifted comprehensively back to the sprinters. After Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won the sprint from a sizeable peloton in 2014, the finish was moved back to its traditional finishing straight of Via Roma, and another sprinter was triumphant in the form of John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) in 2015 and Arnaud Démare (FDJ) in 2016.
For the bold and the brave the Cipressa provides a potential launchpad for an attack at just over 20km from the finish, but for the more realistic, it’s the Poggio.
At 4km in length and 3.7 per cent in gradient, the climb is notorious for being relatively straightforward compared with most iconic climbs, but its fame derives from its position in the race.
On the back of around 280km of racing the riders are exhausted upon reaching it, and, peaking at 5.5km from the finish, any rider who goes over the top first with a gap has a chance of zooming down the descent and holding off the sprinters for victory on the Via Roma.
Milan-San Remo 2018: Teams
All 18 UCI WorldTour teams are eligible to ride the 2018 edition of Milan San Remo. Seven wild card teams have also been selected.
- Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)
- Astana Pro Team (Kaz)
- Bahrain-Merida (Bah)
- BMC Racing Team (USA)
- Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger)
- FDJ (France)
- Lotto Soudal (Bel)
- Mitchelton-Scott (Aus)
- Movistar (Esp)
- Quick-Step Floors (Aus)
- Team Dimension Data (RSA)
- Team EF Education-First – Drapac P/B Cannondale (USA)
- Team Katusha Alpecin (Swi)
- Team Lotto NL-Jumbo (Ned)
- Team Sky (GBr)
- Team Sunweb (Ger)
- Trek-Segafredo (Ita)
- UAE Team Emirates (UAE)
Wild card teams:
- Bardiani CSF
- Confidis Solutions Credits
- Gazprom-Rusvelo
- Israel Cycling Academy
- Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
- Team Novo Nordisk
- Willier Triestina-Sella Italia
Milan-San Remo 2018 start list
With the race now just a few days ago, the Milan-San Remo organisers have announced a provisional start list. This will likely change a little ahead of Saturday, but for the most part should stay the same.
TEAM SKY GBR
1 KWIATKOWSKI Michal
2 DOULL Owain
3 MOSCON Gianni
4 PUCCIO Salvatore
5 STANNARD Ian
6 VAN BAARLE Dylan
7 WISNIOWSKI Lukasz
D.S. TOSATTO Matteo
AG2R LA MONDIALE
11 NAESEN Oliver
12 DUMOULIN Samuel
13 GALLOPIN Tony
14 GOUGEARD Alexis
15 GAUTIER Cyril
16 VANDENBERGH Stijn
17 VENTURINI Clement
D.S. JANNEL Didier
ASTANA
21 SANCHEZ Luis Leon
22 FRAILE MATARRANZ Omar
23 GATTO Oscar
24 LUTSENKO Alexey
25 NIELSEN Magnus Cort
26 VALGREN ANDERSEN Michael
27 VILLELLA Davide
D.S. SHEFER Alexander
BAHRAIN – MERIDA
31 NIBALI Vincenzo
32 BOARO Manuele
33 COLBRELLI Sonny
34 HAUSSLER Heinrich
35 KOREN Kristijan
36 NAVARDAUSKAS Ramunas
37 PELLIZOTTI Franco
D.S. VOLPI Alberto
BARDIANI CSF
41 ALBANESE Vincenzo
42 ANDREETTA Simone
43 BARBIN Enrico
44 CARBONI Giovanni
45 MAESTRI Mirco
46 ROTA Lorenzo
47 TONELLI Alessandro
D.S. REVERBERI Bruno
BMC RACING
51 VAN AVERMAET Greg
52 BETTIOL Alberto
53 CARUSO Damiano
54 DRUCKER Jean-Pierre
55 GERRANS Simon
56 ROELANDTS Jurgen
57 SCHÄR Michael
D.S. SCIANDRI Maximilian
BORA – HANSGROHE
61 SAGAN Peter
62 BENEDETTI Cesare
63 BODNAR Maciej
64 BURGHARDT Marcus
65 OSS Daniel
66 SAGAN Juraj
67 SELIG Rdiger
D.S. POITSCHKE Enrico
COFIDIS
71 TEKLEHAIMANOT Daniel
72 BONNAFOND Guillaume
73 CHETOUT Loic
74 LAPORTE Christophe
75 LEMOINE Cyril
76 TURGIS Anthony
77 VAN LERBERGHE Bert
D.S. DAMIANI Roberto
GROUPAMA – FDJ
81 DÉMARE Arnaud
82 BONNET William
83 CIMOLAI Davide
84 GUARNIERI Jacopo
85 KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
86 LE GAC Olivier
87 ROUX Anthony
D.S. GUESDON Frederic
GAZPROM – RUSVELO
91 FIRSANOV Sergey
92 BOEV Igor
93 CHERKASOV Nikolai
94 KURIYANOV Stepan
95 NYCH Artem
96 LAGUTIN Sergey
97 VLASOV Aleksandr
D.S. KHAMIDULIN Renat
ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY
101 HERMANS Ben
102 BOIVIN Guillaume
103 ENGER Sondre
104 JENSEN August
105 NEILANDS Krists
106 SAGIV Guy
107 SBARAGLI Kristian
D.S. CARLSTROM Kjell
LOTTO SOUDAL
111 GREIPEL André
112 BAK YTTING Lars
113 DEBUSSCHERE Jens
114 DE BUYST Jasper
115 KEUKELEIRE Jens
116 MAES Nikolas
117 SIEBERG Marcel
D.S. FRISON Herman
MITCHELTON – SCOTT
121 TRENTIN Matteo
122 BAUER Jack
123 BEWLEY Sam
124 EWAN Caleb
125 HAYMAN Mathew
126 IMPEY Daryl
127 MEZGEC Luka
D.S. WHITE Matthew
MOVISTAR
131 BENNATI Daniele
132 ANACONA Winner Andrew
133 BARBERO Carlos
134 BICO ALVES Nuno Miguel
135 BETANCUR Carlos
136 ROJAS José
137 SÜTTERLIN Jasha
D.S. JAIMERENA Jose Kuis
NIPPO – VINI FANTINI
141 CUNEGO Damiano
142 BAGIOLI Nicola
143 CANOLA Marco
144 HATSUYAMA Sho
145 PONZI Simone
146 TIZZA Marco
147 SANTAROMITA Ivan
D.S. MANZONI Mario
QUICK-STEP FLOORS
151 VIVIANI Elia
152 ALAPHILIPPE Julian
153 DECLERCQ Tim
154 SABATINI Fabio
155 GILBERT Philippe
156 KEISSE Iljo
157 RICHEZE Maximiliano Ariel
D.S. BRAMATI Davide
DIMENSION DATA
161 BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
162 CAVENDISH Mark
163 EISEL Bernhard
164 RENSHAW Mark
165 SLAGTER Tom-Jelte
166 THOMSON Jay Robert
167 VERMOTE Julien
D.S. ALDAG Rolf
TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC
171 MODOLO Sacha
172 BRESCHEL Matti
173 CLARKE Simon
174 CLARKE William
175 DOCKER Mitchell
176 LANGEVELD Sebastian
177 MCLAY Daniel
D.S. GUIDI Fabrizio
KATUSHA ALPECIN
181 BELKOV Maxim
182 GONÇALVES José
183 HAAS Nathan
184 HALLER Marco
185 POLITT Nils
186 SPILAK Simon
187 ZABEL Rick
D.S. COZZI Claudio
TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO
191 BOOM Lars
192 BATTAGLIN Enrico
193 MARTENS Paul
194 VAN EMDEN Jos
195 VAN HOECKE Gijs
196 VAN POPPEL Danny
197 WAGNER Robert Thomas
D.S. ENGELS Addy
TEAM NOVO NORDISK
201 BRAND Sam
202 HENTTALA Joonas
203 LOZANO RIBA David
204 PERON Andrea
205 PLANET Charles
206 POLI Umberto
207 KAMSTRA Brian
D.S. PODENZANA Massimo
TEAM SUNWEB
211 MATTHEWS Michael
212 ANDERSEN Søren Kragh
213 CURVERS Roy
214 DUMOULIN Tom
215 KÄMNA Lennard
216 OOMEN Sam
217 THEUNS Edward
D.S. REEF Marc
TREK – SEGAFREDO
221 STUYVEN Jasper
222 FELLINE Fabio
223 DE KORT Koen
224 VAN POPPEL Boy
225 REIJNEN Kiel
226 MULLEN Ryan
227 RAST Gregory
D.S. BAFFI Adriano
UAE TEAM EMIRATES
231 KRISTOFF Alexander
232 BYSTRØM Sven Erik
233 MARCATO Marco
234 POLANC Jan
235 SWIFT Ben
236 TROIA Oliviero
237 ULISSI Diego
D.S. SCIREA Mario
WILIER TRIESTINA – SELLE ITALIA
241 MARECZKO Jakub
242 BERTAZZO Liam
243 BUSATO Matteo
244 COLEDAN Marco
245 MOSCA Jacopo
246 POZZATO Filippo
247 ZARDINI Edoardo
D.S. SCINTO Luca
Watching Milan-San Remo on TV
The race will be broadcast live on Eurosport 1 on Saturday, March 17, with highlights shown later that day and on Sunday, March 18.
Saturday March 17
1.30-4.30pm, Milan-San Remo LIVE, Eurosport 1
8.15-9.45pm, Milan-San Remo highlights, Eurosport 1
Sunday March 18
12.30-2.00am, Milan-San Remo highlights, Eurosport 2
Elsewhere in the world, you could catch it live on Sporza (Dutch) and RTBF (French); Italy’s Rai Sport 2 and SBS in Australia will also show footage.
Milan-San Remo 2017 race
Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) took a dramatic victory in the 2017 edition of Milan-San Remo.
At the end of a generally uneventful 108th running of the race, Kwiatkowski was one of only two men (along with Julian Alaphilippe of Quick-Step Floors) who were able to respond to a surprise attack on the Poggio by world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).
The trio had a gap of around 10 seconds by the top of the climb, which they were able to double by the bottom of the descent thanks to Sagan’s smooth and fast descending style.
By the time they entered the final kilometre it was clear that the winner would come from these three riders, but the best sprinter, among them – Sagan – was in a poor position on the front.
Nonetheless the Slovak was confident enough to lead the sprint out, and although it looked for a while as if he would be able to hold on to win the longest race in the calendar, Kwiatkowski was able to come around the outside to win by less than half a wheel, with Alaphilippe in third.
The peloton was led in by Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin), crossing the line five seconds behind the leading riders.
Milan-San Remo : Recent winners
2017: Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
2016: Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
2015: John Degenkolb (Ger) Giant-Alpecin
2014: Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
2013: Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
2012: Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge
2011: Matt Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
2010: Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
2009: Mark Cavendish (GBr) Columbia-Highroad
2008: Fabian Cancellara (Sui) CSC
2007: Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
