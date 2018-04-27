Police officer who claimed he wasn’t fit to work found on a cycling holiday in Mallorca

Nicholas Corbett resigned before the hearing for gross misconduct

A police officer who claimed that he wasn’t fit to work due to a back problem has been found guilty of gross misconduct after he was found to be on a cycling holiday in Mallorca.

Nicholas Corbett, who worked for Thames Valley Police before resigning before the misconduct hearing, was meant to be on duty on October 13, 2017, but was contacted by his inspector after he failed to turn up for work.

In response Mr Corbett said that he was suffering from a back problem which he claimed he sustained in a road traffic collision in 2014. He said that the injuries sustained in the crash had limited his ability to ride a bike and meant that he was unable board flights that were longer than 90 minutes in length.

However Mr Corbett, a third-category rider who had finished in 24th place in the E/1/2/3 Spirit Tifosi Autumn Road Race a few days earlier, had in fact managed to board a flight to Mallorca where he was enjoying a cycling holiday.

Mr Corbett deleted his Strava account after returning from his holiday, but his activities were discovered by his superiors who brought the misconduct charges against him before Mr Corbett tendered his resignation.

“I am sure most of Thames Valley Police would agree that there is no room in this organisation for somebody who behaves as this former officer has,” Detective Chief Superintendent Chris Ward, head of the Professional Standards Department, said.

“Thankfully the vast majority of our staff are hard-working and dedicated. Where we become aware of someone behaving in this way we will be relentless in carrying out a thorough investigation.”