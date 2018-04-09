Rider dies after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest while racing in Kent’s Cyclopark

Chris Hewitt of Sussex Revolution VC died on Saturday at Cyclopark, Kent, after suffering from a suspected cardiac arrest during a race

A rider has died after suffering from a suspected cardiac arrest during a race at the Cyclopark in Kent on Saturday, April 7.

Sussex Revolution VC named the rider as Chris Hewitt of the club, who was taking part in a League of Veteran Racing Cyclists event in the afternoon.

Marshals, trained staff members at Cyclopark, other riders and ambulance crews attending the incident attempted to revive Hewitt.

A statement on Sussex Revolution VC’s Facebook page posted on Monday reads:

“It is with unimaginable shock and sadness that we have to share the sudden passing of our dear friend and club mate Chris Hewitt.

“Whilst circumstances are not completely clear it would appear Chris suffered a cardiac arrest whilst racing at Cyclopark on Saturday 7th April. Despite prolonged attempts by marshals, fellow cyclists and ambulance crews Chris did not pull through. We would like to thank them all for their efforts.

“There are no words to describe the massive loss the club is feeling at present. Being a small club we are a very close group and SRVC is a family as well as a cycling club, this weekend we have lost a family member.

“Of course our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time, should you wish to share your sympathy then please feel free to post below. For Chris, R.I.P would seem inappropriate, he didn’t know how to rest! Let’s just say, R.I.P, RIDE in PARADISE.”

Another rider was also injured in the same race, although it is not clear whether the two incidents are related. Collin Fullerlove sustained a fractured collarbone and cuts, and is reported to have suffered a seizure. He is now recovering.

Kent Online reports that two air ambulances were in attendance, one from London and the other from Kent.

Kent police also attended the incident, and said in a statement: “Officers attended the scene to provide assistance to crews from the South East Coast Ambulance Service”.

Alex Flint, CEO at Cyclopark said: “Cyclopark is very saddened by this incident and we would like to extend our condolences to Chris Hewitt’s family and friends”.