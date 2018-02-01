Tour of Oman 2018 start list to include Nibali and Cavendish

Provisional list of riders taking part in the 2018 Tour of Oman (February 13-18)

The 2018 Tour of Oman has released the names of a selection of confirmed riders for the February 13-18 race, with 2016 champion Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) due to ride alongside a host of sprinters likely to be targeting stage wins, including Team Dimension Data’s Mark Cavendish.

The Tour of Oman 2018 route will consist of two flat out sprint days, three hilly routes and a final climber’s stage which is highly likely to decide the overall victory.

Sprinter Cavendish will face rivals such as Nacer Bouhanni (Confidis), who won in Oman in 2013, as well as Frenchman Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept).

Hitting the more undulated routes, we’re likely to see a battle between classics riders like Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Emirates).

Come the final stage, Nibali will need to defeat Columbian Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) plus former world champion Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates).

NB: Start list may be subject to change.

Dimension Data (RSA)

CAVENDISH, Mark (GBR)

KUDUS, Merhawi (ERI)

Team Sunweb (GER)

KRAGH ANDERSON, Soren (DEN)

THEUNS, Edward (BEL)

Bahrain-Merida (BAH)

NIBALI, Vincenzo (ITA)

IZABIRRE INSAUSTI, Gorka (ESP)

Quick Step Floors (BEL)

CAPECCHI, Eros (ITA)

TERPSTRA, Niki (NED)

Wanty-Groupe Gobert (Bel)

EIKING, Odd (NOR)

Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise (Bel)

DE GENDT, Thomas (BEL)

UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

KRISTOFF, Alexander (NOR)

COSTA, Rui (Por)

BMC Racing Team (USA)

VAN AVERMAET, Greg (Bel)

BETTIOL, Alberto (ITA)

ROCHE, Nicolas (IRL)

Trek-Segafredo (USA)

FELLINE, Fabio (ITA)

Rally Cycling (USA)

PATE, Danny (USA)

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA (ESP)

YSSAAD, Yannis (FRA)

SCHULTZ, Nick (AUS)

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (Fra)

BOUHANNI, Nacer (FRA)

NAVARRO, Daniel (ESP)

HERRADA, Jesus (ESP)

Team Fortuneo-Samsic (FRA)

FEILLU, Brice (FRA)

PERICHON, Pierre-Luc (FRA)

Vital Concept Cycling Club (FRA)

COQUARD, Bryan (FRA)

MORICE, Julien (FRA)

Aqua Blue Sport (GBR)

BLYTHE, Adam (GBR)

FENN, Andy (GBR)

Astana Pro Team (Kaz)

LOPEZ, Miguel (COL)

KANGERT, Tanel (EST)

LUTSENKO, Alexey (KAZ)

Roompot-Nederlandse Loteri (Ned)

LIGTHART, Pim (NED)

WEEENING, Pieter (NED)

Team Katusha Alpecin

HAAS, Nathan (AUS)