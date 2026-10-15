Renowned for its exquisite paint jobs, Motobecane was a wonderfully Gallic bike

By the early 1980s, Motobécane was one of France’s old guard. Like its compatriots Peugeot, Gitane, and Mercier, its bikes were still winning numerous races, but its glory days were numbered.

None of these iconic brands survived the decade, driven to extinction by overseas competition and the incoming tide of new-fangled carbon fibre. French component manufacturers Simplex, Huret, Mafac, and Maillard suffered a similar fate, heralding the end of a Grand French Era for cycling brands.

(Image credit: Future)

Fortunately, such strife was too distant in the future to trouble Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke, as he won prologue after prologue for La Redoute–Motobécane between 1980 and 1983. This large yet lithe beauty, a size 60cm ’81 model, was his ride midway through his stint with the team.

Latest Videos From Cycling Weekly Watch full video here:

Richard Hoddinott Owner of Velopages, Richard Hoddinott is one of the UK's foremost collectors of Classic Bikes. His collection includes early French models from the early 1900s up to bikes raced on the British scene by the likes to Eileen Sheridan and Ray Booty. All bikes are kept in their original condition.

“It’s so wonderfully Gallic,” says current owner Richard Hoddinott of vintage specialists The Velo Pages. “Just as there’s an expectation for Italian bikes to feature Campag, almost every peripheral component on this Motobécane is French – the elegant 53t Stronglight chainset, the Simplex mechs and shifters, the Sachs Maillard 6-speed cassette, the Maillard 700 hubs and the Mavic Super Champion rims. Only the Cinelli cockpit, Selle Italia saddle and Weinmann 400 brakes are sourced from further afield.”

(Image credit: Future)

Motobécane was renowned for its frame finishes, and this bike does not disappoint. The deep blue flam metallic paintwork, the chromed forks – note the seamless Cinelli microfusion crown – and the rear triangle sparkle as if they’ve been dusted with diamonds.

(Image credit: Future)

After retiring from racing, Vandenbroucke built a successful career as a directeur sportif for Lotto, where he faced the heartbreaking challenge of coaching his troubled nephew, Frank Vandenbroucke. The French cycling industry fought back too, with brands such as Look, Lapierre and Van Rysel now commonplace in the pro peloton.