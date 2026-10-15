Vin Denson, pioneering British rider and Tom Simpson's close friend, dies aged 90

Vin Denson, who died on Wednesday 14 October aged 90, was the last survivor of the pioneering generation of British professional cyclists who established themselves at the highest level of European road racing during the 1950s and 1960s.

Alongside Brian Robinson, Tom Simpson and Barry Hoban, Denson helped open doors for the generations of British cyclists who followed. Born in Chester, he developed his strength in the fiercely competitive world of British time trialling, track and road racing before crossing the Channel to pursue his ambitions.

Denson became one of professional cycling's most respected domestiques, riding for two of the sport's greatest champions, Rik Van Looy and Jacques Anquetil.

Latest Videos From Cycling Weekly Watch full video here:

His finest years came with Anquetil's Ford France team in 1965 and 1966. "It was like being with Manchester United," Denson recalled. The riders were treated as celebrities, once attending a reception with Prince Rainier and Princess Grace in Monaco.

But behind the glamour lay extraordinary hard work.

In May 1965, Denson played a crucial role in one of cycling's greatest feats. Anquetil won the mountainous Critérium du Dauphiné, then travelled overnight to Bordeaux to contest the 584-kilometre Bordeaux-Paris classic, starting at one o'clock the following morning.

Denson and Jean Stablinski were entrusted with shepherding their exhausted leader through the night.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Jacques was riding so close to me his shoulder would occasionally brush mine," Denson recalled. "To help him I pushed him for long stretches." At one point Anquetil leaned against Denson, apparently falling asleep while still riding. Somehow, he recovered and completed his historic double.

The following year Denson made history himself, becoming the first British rider to win a stage of the Giro d'Italia. Riding for Ford France, he escaped on the mountainous ninth stage from Naples to Campobasso, dropping his breakaway companions and battling alone to victory.

It was a landmark achievement for British cycling, and proof that Denson was far more than a willing workhorse. He also won the 1965 Tour of Luxembourg.

The death of his close friend Tom Simpson during the 1967 Tour de France affected Denson profoundly. He eventually retired from professional racing in 1969.

Strong, loyal, immensely capable and full of wonderful stories, Vin belonged to an era when British cyclists had to fight for every opportunity abroad.

With his passing, the final link to that remarkable pioneering generation has gone.

Cycling Weekly's thoughts are with Denson's friends and family.