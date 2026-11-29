There is a theory, quite popular at the time of writing, that the men’s Tour de France is not as exciting as it might be. Proponents of this theory hold that one particular rider’s ability to ride away from his rivals more or less at will, win multiple stages and gain time by the bucket-full means the race lacks the elemental thrill that they’re looking for. It’s too predictable, they say. It’s dull.

I don’t subscribe to the theory. I spent my career as a time trial specialist, so the same result race after race is more or less what I want. But if you don’t feel that way, I have some suggestions for how the Tour might be made a bit more random. Here they are.

The race could be made easier. Every autumn when the Tour route is announced, everyone starts salivating over how hard it is. The problem with that comes if you’ve got a dominant rider who excels on the climbs. Because if they can win one summit finish, they can win them all, and they can gain time over the field measured not by seconds but by minutes. Summit finishes are not gripping when on every single one, the same rider is relaxing into his warm-down by the time everyone else finishes.

Michael Hutchinson Michael Hutchinson is a writer, journalist and former professional cyclist. As a rider he won multiple national titles in both Britain and Ireland and competed at the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games. He was a three-time Brompton folding-bike World Champion, and once hit 73 mph riding down a hill in Wales. His Dr Hutch columns appears in every issue of Cycling Weekly magazine

So, we could take out a whole lot of the climbing. Seriously. No Alps. No Pyrenees. Lots of classic-y, lumpy transitional stages, ideally with crosswinds and technical little finishing circuits. Add in bigger time bonuses (30 seconds for the win? Same again at the intermediate?), and suddenly you’d have a whole new show, with 75 kg guys suddenly trying to squeeze into a yellow jersey that’s three sizes too small for them.

We could add more gravel or cobbles. It produces a randomising element – punctures, team cars held up, teammates swapping bikes, crashes, all things that make life hard for an established favourite. How about more level crossings, with more (and longer) trains. If you really want to introduce an element of mild and random peril, distribute free alcohol and cosplay outfits to spectators. And maybe loan out some dogs. (But not leads.)

We’ve heard talk of a salary cap, as a means of levelling the playing field. At a more physiological level I’ve wondered (half seriously, actually) about a carbohydrate cap. One of the things that’s changed racing in the last decade is better nutrition, and higher carbohydrate intakes at up to 130 grams per hour.

At that rate it’s quite hard to run out of gas because the tank can be filled up almost as fast as even a professional rider can empty it. So what if we went back to the 1970s, and imposed a maximum of 60 g/hr, ideally consumed as rice cakes and bananas? Sudden hunger knock for the intemperate long-range attacker might make things more interesting.

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And how about handicapping? There is a considerable history of handicap racing in cycling. Most races for the first twenty years of the sport were handicaps – mainly on the track, where riders would start at varying distances from the finish.

We can’t really have 184 different start lines for a Tour stage. But we could follow horse-racing, and add weight to slow down the best riders. Alternatively, we could go high-tech, and issue jerseys that incorporate a carefully calibrated bagginess to spoil a rider’s aerodynamics by just the right amount. What the hell, we could do both. It might be necessary.

Or maybe the Tour organisers could do what they do best, and find some really, really crappy hotels, located above an accordion band rehearsal hall and with zero air conditioning. And instead of distributing the duff accommodation around the teams “fairly”, they could just make Tadej Pogačar stay in one every single night for three weeks.