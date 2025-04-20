British cycling legend Barry Hoban dies aged 85

Eight-time Tour de France stage winner paved way for future British success

Barry Hoban rides at Paris-Nice in 1966
(Image credit: Future)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Barry Hoban, one of British cycling's best, died on Saturday 19 April aged 85.

The Yorkshireman spent 19 years as a professional cyclist in the 1960s and 1970s, mostly riding for Mercier-Hutchinson. Until Mark Cavendish, he was Britain's most successful Tour de France rider, winning eight stages between 1967 and 1975, along with two stages of the Vuelta a España. He remains the only British rider to win Gent-Wevelgem.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest