Tweets of the week: Alex Howes, Egan Bernal, Mark Cavendish, and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Alex Howes, Egan Bernal, and Mark Cavendish

1. We wouldn’t recommend drafting a police motorbike in the UK

2. Child at heart

3. Egan Bernal was quite keen not to be late for the Colombian National Championships (and has also made an interesting choice of mobile network

4. Toms Skujins – Favourite food: potatoes

5. Nice shoes Cav, but how small are your feet?!

6. Guaranteed sand in the sandwiches

7. We wouldn’t be surprised if that’s a full-height basket

8. Not exactly training for Dubai Tour conditions

9. This looks absolutely grim

10. Caption competition