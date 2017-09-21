WorldTour 2018 races: what’s on and when

UCI publishes list of men's and women's races in its 2018 WorldTour calendar

The full calendar for the 2018 season top-level WorldTour races has been released by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

There are no major changes in the men’s 2018 calendar, with the 37 races kicking off with the Santos Tour Down Under in Australia over January 16-21. The series of dates concludes on October 16-21 with the Tour of Guangxi in China.

One notable absence is the Tour of Qatar, which now appears to have been permanently removed from the calendar after the 2017 edition was cancelled.

Dwars Door Vlaanderen (March 28) shifts from running before E3 Harelbeke (March23) to after Ghent-Wevelgem (March 25).

There’s also a re-ordering of the relative positions of the the RideLondon-Surrey Classic (July 29), Tour of Poland (August 4-10) and Clasica Ciclista San Sebastian (August 4). RideLondon now comes first, on the same day that the Tour de France (July 7-29) finishes.

The women’s WorldTour calendar gains three races for 2018: Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde, WWT Emakumeen XXXI. Bira and Tour of Guangxi to extend the number of races from 20 in 2017 to 23 in 2018.

The women’s calendar commences with Strade Bianche in Italy on March 3 and concludes with the Tour of Guangxi on October 21.

Men’s WorldTour 2018

16-21 Jan, Santos Tour Down Under, Australia

28 Jan, Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, Australia

21-25 Feb, Abu Dhabi Tour, UAE

24 Feb, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite, Belgium

3 Mar, Strade Bianche, Italy

4-11 Mar 18, Paris-Nice, France

7-13 Mar 18, Tirreno-Adriatico, Italy

17 Mar, Milan-San Remo, Italy

19-25 Mar, Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, Spain

23 Mar, Record Bank E3 Harelbeke, Belgium

25 Mar, Ghent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields, Belgium

28 Mar, Dwars door Vlaanderen, Belgium

1 Apr, Tour of Flanders, Belgium

2-7 Apr, Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco, Spain

8 Apr, Paris-Roubaix, France

15 Apr, Amstel Gold Race, Netherlands

18 Apr, La Flèche Wallonne, Belgium

22 Apr, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Belgium

24-29 Apr, Tour de Romandie, Switzerland

1 May, Eschborn-Frankfurt – Rund um den Finanzplatz, Germany

5-27 May, Giro d’Italia, Italy

13-19 May, Amgen Tour of California, USA

3-10 Jun, Critérium du Dauphiné, France

9-17 Jun, Tour de Suisse, Switzerland

7-29 Jul, Tour de France, France

29 Jul, Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic, Great Britain

4-10 Aug, Tour de Pologne, Poland

4 Aug, Clasica Ciclista San Sebastian, Spain

13-19 Aug, Binck Bank Tour, Netherlands/Belgium

19 Aug, EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg, Germany

25 Aug- 16 Sep, La Vuelta ciclista a España, Spain

26 Aug, Bretagne Classic – Ouest-France, France

7 Sep, Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec, Canada

9 Sep, Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, Canada

9-14 Oct, Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey, Turkey

13 Oct, Il Lombardia, Italy

16-21 Oct, Gree-Tour of Guangxi, China

Women’s WorldTour 2018

3 Mar, Strade Bianche, Italy

11 Mar, Women’s WorldTour Ronde van Drenthe, Netherlands

18 Mar, Trofeo Alfredo Binda – Comune di Cittiglio, Italy

22 Mar, Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde, Belgium

25 Mar, Ghent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields, Belgium

1 Apr, Tour of Flanders, Belgium

15 Apr, Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition, Netherlands

18 Apr, La Flèche Wallonne Féminine, Belgium

22 Apr, Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes, Belgium

26-28 Apr, Tour of Chongming Island UCI Women’s WorldTour, China

10-13 May, Amgen Breakaway from Heart Disease Women’s Race, USA

19-22 May, WWT Emakumeen XXXI. Bira, Spain

13-17 Jun, OVO Energy Women’s Tour, Great Britain

6-15 Jul, Giro d’Italia Internazionale Femminile, Italy

17 Jul, La Course by Le Tour de France, France

28 Jul, Prudential RideLondon Classique, Great Britain

10 Aug, Crescent Vårgårda TTT, Sweden

12 Aug, Crescent Vårgårda, Sweden

16-19 Aug, Ladies Tour of Norway, Norway

25 Aug, GP de Plouay – Lorient Agglomération, France

28 Aug-2 Sep, Boels Ladies Tour, Netherland

16 Sep, Madrid Challenge by la Vuelta, Spain

21 Oct, Tour of Guangxi Women’s WorldTour, China