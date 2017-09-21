WorldTour 2018 races: what’s on and when

UCI publishes list of men's and women's races in its 2018 WorldTour calendar
The full calendar for the 2018 season top-level WorldTour races has been released by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).
There are no major changes in the men’s 2018 calendar, with the 37 races kicking off with the Santos Tour Down Under in Australia over January 16-21. The series of dates concludes on October 16-21 with the Tour of Guangxi in China.
One notable absence is the Tour of Qatar, which now appears to have been permanently removed from the calendar after the 2017 edition was cancelled.
Dwars Door Vlaanderen (March 28) shifts from running before E3 Harelbeke (March23) to after Ghent-Wevelgem (March 25).
There’s also a re-ordering of the relative positions of the the RideLondon-Surrey Classic (July 29), Tour of Poland (August 4-10) and Clasica Ciclista San Sebastian (August 4). RideLondon now comes first, on the same day that the Tour de France (July 7-29) finishes.
The women’s WorldTour calendar gains three races for 2018: Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde, WWT Emakumeen XXXI. Bira and Tour of Guangxi to extend the number of races from 20 in 2017 to 23 in 2018.
The women’s calendar commences with Strade Bianche in Italy on March 3 and concludes with the Tour of Guangxi on October 21.
Men’s WorldTour 2018
16-21 Jan, Santos Tour Down Under, Australia
28 Jan, Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, Australia
21-25 Feb, Abu Dhabi Tour, UAE
24 Feb, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite, Belgium
3 Mar, Strade Bianche, Italy
4-11 Mar 18, Paris-Nice, France
7-13 Mar 18, Tirreno-Adriatico, Italy
17 Mar, Milan-San Remo, Italy
19-25 Mar, Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, Spain
23 Mar, Record Bank E3 Harelbeke, Belgium
25 Mar, Ghent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields, Belgium
28 Mar, Dwars door Vlaanderen, Belgium
1 Apr, Tour of Flanders, Belgium
2-7 Apr, Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco, Spain
8 Apr, Paris-Roubaix, France
15 Apr, Amstel Gold Race, Netherlands
18 Apr, La Flèche Wallonne, Belgium
22 Apr, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Belgium
24-29 Apr, Tour de Romandie, Switzerland
1 May, Eschborn-Frankfurt – Rund um den Finanzplatz, Germany
5-27 May, Giro d’Italia, Italy
13-19 May, Amgen Tour of California, USA
3-10 Jun, Critérium du Dauphiné, France
9-17 Jun, Tour de Suisse, Switzerland
7-29 Jul, Tour de France, France
29 Jul, Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic, Great Britain
4-10 Aug, Tour de Pologne, Poland
4 Aug, Clasica Ciclista San Sebastian, Spain
13-19 Aug, Binck Bank Tour, Netherlands/Belgium
19 Aug, EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg, Germany
25 Aug- 16 Sep, La Vuelta ciclista a España, Spain
26 Aug, Bretagne Classic – Ouest-France, France
7 Sep, Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec, Canada
9 Sep, Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, Canada
9-14 Oct, Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey, Turkey
13 Oct, Il Lombardia, Italy
16-21 Oct, Gree-Tour of Guangxi, China
Women’s WorldTour 2018
3 Mar, Strade Bianche, Italy
11 Mar, Women’s WorldTour Ronde van Drenthe, Netherlands
18 Mar, Trofeo Alfredo Binda – Comune di Cittiglio, Italy
22 Mar, Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde, Belgium
25 Mar, Ghent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields, Belgium
1 Apr, Tour of Flanders, Belgium
15 Apr, Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition, Netherlands
18 Apr, La Flèche Wallonne Féminine, Belgium
22 Apr, Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes, Belgium
26-28 Apr, Tour of Chongming Island UCI Women’s WorldTour, China
10-13 May, Amgen Breakaway from Heart Disease Women’s Race, USA
19-22 May, WWT Emakumeen XXXI. Bira, Spain
13-17 Jun, OVO Energy Women’s Tour, Great Britain
6-15 Jul, Giro d’Italia Internazionale Femminile, Italy
17 Jul, La Course by Le Tour de France, France
28 Jul, Prudential RideLondon Classique, Great Britain
10 Aug, Crescent Vårgårda TTT, Sweden
12 Aug, Crescent Vårgårda, Sweden
16-19 Aug, Ladies Tour of Norway, Norway
25 Aug, GP de Plouay – Lorient Agglomération, France
28 Aug-2 Sep, Boels Ladies Tour, Netherland
16 Sep, Madrid Challenge by la Vuelta, Spain
21 Oct, Tour of Guangxi Women’s WorldTour, China