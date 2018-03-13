Ekoi launches top of the line R4 cycling shoes

Two dial closures and low stack height carbon sole

French brand Ekoi has launched its most advanced road cycling shoe yet. The new R4 comes with two ATOP dial closures with low friction lace guides. Ekoi quotes a weight of 500g a pair in size 40. It’s part of the new Ekoi Premium range of top spec cycling kit.

Ekoi claims that its new shoes are ultra light, very comfortable and provide excellent power transfer. The latter is due to its unidirectional 3K carbon sole. Its stiffness is rated at 10/10 and there’s a low stack height of 4.8mm. It’s also very light at a claimed 96g. You get mesh covered toe and midsole vents and a large, replaceable rubber heel protector.

The shoe’s upper is made of synthetic leather, perforated for ventilation and lined for added comfort. There’s extra padding over the inside of the tongue to help avoid pressure points. The lining has a grippy surface to help stop your foot from slipping around and there’s a hidden interior heel cup to add yet more stability.

Ekoi sells direct to the UK via Ekoi.com, with free delivery on higher value items. The full UK price for the new R4 shoes is £249, but UK prices fluctuate with exchange rate and Ekoi often discounts its prices, with the R4 currently discounted by 30% to £173.90. There’s the option to pay in interest free instalments as well.

The Ekoi R4 is available in either full black or all white and full sizes from 39 to 46 and comes with a leather shoe bag to boot.