Kalf gets its summer 2018 kit out

UK brand is available exclusively via Evans Cycles

Kalf launched last year, to provide quality cycle clothing catering for the UK cyclist at sensible prices. It’s just launched its new range for spring and summer 2018. For more details, take a look at the Evans Cycles website.

Kalf says that it’s updated a number of its existing garments and also launched eight new pieces. It divides its range into the Flux collection, which is designed for performance, Club designed for a more relaxed ride and Terra, which is designed for relaxed riding over a variety of surfaces.

Kalf highlights its Lightweight Men’s jacket. A packable rain shell, it’s also wind resistant and weighs 130g. Kalf says that it delivers comfort, form and function, via its elasticated cuffs, water resistant zips and lined collar. Price is £110.

In the Club range, the Lightweight Unisex Gilet, priced at £50, is also windproof and water resistant. It’s also stretchy for a close fit without windflap. There’s a two-way zip and a mesh rear panel for breathability and access to jersey pockets.

Kalf has also reworked the colours for its Flux jerseys for 2018. The performance fit is complemented by under-arm perforations and Kalf includes a zipped fourth valuables pocket. The Flux jerseys are priced at £70.

There’s a range of shorts and bib shorts priced between £50 and £85. Kalf’s range also includes a printed mesh baselayer (£35), socks (£12), knee warmers (£20), oversocks (£20) and mitts (£25).