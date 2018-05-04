Watch: Chris Froome crashes in Giro d’Italia time trial recon

Froome suffers minor injuries ahead of the opening stage

Chris Froome’s Giro d’Italia challenge got off to a bad start after he crashed whilst carrying out a recon of Friday’s opening time trial course.

The Team Sky rider appeared to loose his balance taking a corner quickly on the streets of Jerusalem which will host the 9.7 kilometre race opener.

A cut to his right knee, ripped shorts and jersey suggest a fairly significant bump, though he was back on his feet whilst his bike was inspected for damage.

The Team Sky rider didn’t appear to have any major injuries, but was filmed limping away from the course.

Froome has clearly stated his intentions to win the race; if he does so he’ll have consecutive wins at the Tour de France, Vuelta a España and the Italian race to his name. However, with an on-going anti-doping case also in his name, there’s been a lot of external factors involved in his run up to the race.

Froome said that he’s put all of that out of his mind: “for me, I’ve mentally put all that aside.”

“To be here on the start line, I am only thinking about winning the race… I am here to give my absolute best in the next three weeks to try to step on that top step when we reach the finish in Rome,” he said.

There will be live TV coverage of the time trial from 11.30am BST on Eurosport 2 and Eurosport Player.

The crash took place hours before the race start, and Team Sky and Chris Froome are yet to comment on his condition.