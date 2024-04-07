'I’m just here to enjoy it': Tom Pidcock on his surprise Paris-Roubaix appearance

British rider was a late addition to the Ineos Grenadiers team for the race across the pavé

Tom Pidcock
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By Tom Thewlis
published

Tom Pidcock says he is 'just here to enjoy' his senior debut at Paris-Roubaix and explained that just enjoying the moment is the key to getting the best out of himself on the big occasions. 

Ineos Grenadiers kept their team firmly under wraps until Saturday morning. The team then surprised fans, journalists and everyone else by announcing that Pidcock would be part of their team as a late addition for the Hell of the North. 

