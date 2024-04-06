Tom Pidcock to ride Paris-Roubaix, days after Itzulia crash

'I recovered really quick,' says Brit ahead of senior debut in race he won as an under-23 and junior

Tom Pidcock
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By Tom Davidson
published

Tom Pidcock has been announced as a surprise last-minute addition to Ineos Grenadiers' Paris-Roubaix line-up. 

In a video posted on the team's social media channels, the Brit was shown stepping out of a car and smiling, saying "Roubaix baby". He will join Josh Tarling, Ben Turner, Connor Swift, Ben Swift, AJ August and Elia Viviani at the race on Sunday. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1