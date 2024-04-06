Tom Pidcock to ride Paris-Roubaix, days after Itzulia crash

Tom Pidcock has been announced as a surprise last-minute addition to Ineos Grenadiers' Paris-Roubaix line-up.

In a video posted on the team's social media channels, the Brit was shown stepping out of a car and smiling, saying "Roubaix baby". He will join Josh Tarling, Ben Turner, Connor Swift, Ben Swift, AJ August and Elia Viviani at the race on Sunday.

News of Pidcock's participation comes just days after he said he was unable to bear weight on his right leg following a crash at Itzulia Basque Country.

The 24-year-old withdrew from the race ahead of the first stage on Monday after he crashed in a recon ride of the opening time trial. He went to hospital in Spain for examination, where scans revealed he had suffered no fractures.

"The wind took me out on one of the corners on the circuit," Pidcock said in a video released by his team. "I've hit my hip pretty hard and I can't bear any weight on it at all."

The Brit later posted an update on his Instagram, writing that he "currently cannot weight bear on my right leg" and that he was awaiting further scans.

Now, just days later, Pidcock is set to make his debut in the elite race at Paris-Roubaix.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I recovered really quick," he said in a video shared on Saturday morning. "We did some more scans and I was confident nothing was wrong. A bit of pain is no problem.

"I've actually had quite a good week's training. I didn't miss too much," he added. "Now I'm here at Roubaix, in my favourite race of all, which I haven't done as a pro yet, so I'm excited."

Despite never having raced the Monument as a professional, Pidcock has experienced victory over the cobbles twice already. In 2017, aged 17, he won Paris-Roubaix juniors, attacking solo in the race and following in the footsteps of fellow Brits Geraint Thomas and Andy Fenn.

He then went on to win the under-23 race two years later, again crossing the line alone, to become the first British winner in the event at that level.

It is uncertain at this stage whether Pidcock will line up in the race as one of Ineos Grenadiers' protected leaders. Among the favourites for victory in Roubaix are the defending champion, Mathieu van der Poel, his Alpecin-Deceuninck team-mate, Jasper Philipsen, and Lidl-Trek's Mads Pedersen.

Speaking ahead of the event, Van der Poel, who won the Tour of Flanders last weekend, said winning would be a "bonus" for him in an already successful year.

The 259.9km race is scheduled to start in Compiègne, France this Sunday at 11:25 CET (10:25 BST).