Giro d’Italia 2018 stage one time trial start times

Who is off and when for the opening stage of the 2018 Giro d'Italia in Jerusalem on Friday, May 4

The opening Grand Tour of the 2018 season, the Giro d’Italia, kicks off with a 9.7-kilometre individual time trial through the undulating streets of Jerusalem on Friday, May 4.

It’s perhaps too short for the pure time triallists to claim all of the glory, with puncheurs and sprinters also keen to put in a good time and have a chance of grabbing the coveted maglia rosa of race leader during the opening stages of the race.

Italian Fabio Sabatini (Quick-Step Floors) is the first rider to roll down the start ramp, kicking off the race at 1.50pm local time.

>>> Giro d’Italia 2018: Latest news, reports and race info

Last rider to start is defending Giro champion Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb). The Dutch time trial specialist ranks as one of the favourites to put in a strong ride, and starts his run at 4.45pm (minus two hours for UK time).

In total there are 176 riders taking part, all heading off at one-minute intervals. For more details of the stage route, see our 2018 Giro d’Italia route guide.