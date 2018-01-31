Strava allows virtual activities to count towards partner challenges

Game changing rule amendment means Zwift and indoor trainer rides can count towards challenges

Strava has announced that it will now allow virtual rides and runs to count towards challenges.

Up until today’s announcement, though indoor activities could be displayed on the ride and run sharing site, they couldn’t count towards any challenge.

Strava has now relaxed the rules, allowing partners – like Rapha who front the Rapha Festive 500 – the option of allowing virtual activities to count.

Indoor virtual activities must include GPS, distance, elevation and time data from a simulated route – so rides completed on platforms such as Zwift will count but manual uploads will not.

Strava itself has opted out of the rule change – it will continue to count only outdoor activities towards challenge goals promoted by the social media network itself.

The rule change is only likely to have an impact if partners decide to allow indoor activities to be logged towards their leaderboards.

Cycling Weekly has contacted Rapha, the brand behind the Festive 500 which challenges users to complete 500km between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, if they will be adopting the rule change.

Though enthusiastic adopters of Zwift and other indoor cycling platforms will no doubt be thrilled that all their rides can now count towards challenges, it’s expected that the news will be less popular with those who view the demands brought by the great outdoors as more testing.

The news comes two days after the social media site for athletes got itself in hot water when eagle eyes noted that soldiers were revealing the roads and operations of military bases via their rides, logged on the Strava heat map.