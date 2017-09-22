Tweets of the week: Bradley Wiggins, Tom Dumoulin and Mark Cavendish

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton.

Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including Chris Froome, Rigoberto Uran and Taylor Phinney.

1. Where do we sign up for this spin class?

Mijos clases de ciclismo con el Profe @jarlinsonpantano a 800mil la hora!!! info en #gorigogo A post shared by GoRigoGo (@gorigogooficial) on Sep 21, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

2. Phinney swaps Lycra for lederhosen.

SeptemberFest 2017 A post shared by Taylor Phinney (@taylorphinney) on Sep 22, 2017 at 3:23am PDT

3. Dumoulin is a man of few words it would seem.

4. Sam Oomen perfects the art of photobombing.

5. Time triallers, take note.

6. On Tom Dumoulin’s shopping list: one miniature bicycle.

7. Tom Skujins asking the important questions.

8. That’s one way to cross the finish line.

9. It’s not all fun and games at the Worlds though.

10. Bradley Wiggins hands over to the next generation.