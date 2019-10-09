2019 International Rider of the Year | The Shortlist

Voting for International Rider of the Year in association with Sigma Sports is now closed. The winner will be announced at the Awards Dinner on Thursday 28th November.

Our judging panel have selected three riders who have shaped the 2019 season and you have been voting to determine a winner.

The Finalists

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step)

Julian Alaphilippe didn’t rest on his laurels after winning Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo and La Flèche Wallonne in the spring, going on to take the Tour de France yellow jersey for two weeks and a couple of stages to boot.

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)

Mathieu van der Poel announced himself as the next big thing on the road as he won a breathtaking Amstel Gold victory before coming back to the road in September to seal the overall in the Tour of Britain.

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott)

On British roads was also where Annemiek van Vleuten finally filled a gap in her impressive palmarès, riding 100km solo to take the road race rainbow bands at the Yorkshire Worlds, having also defended her Giro Rosa title in July.

Winners will be revealed at the Cycling Weekly Awards dinner on November 28 at 8 Northumberland Avenue, to which all those shortlisted will be invited with a guest.