British cyclist dies while riding road to Formentor in Mallorca

A British cyclist has died while riding the coastal road to Formentor in Mallorca.

The unnamed 49-year-old rider went into cardiac arrest while cycling the famous road to Cap De Formentor, in the northern Pollença area of the island.

Authorities believe the man’s death was due to a health problem rather than a fall, according to the Daily Mirror.

The newspaper reports that a source at an emergency service coordination centre said that the alarm was raised at around 4pm on Sunday (May 19).

An investigation will be carried out by police and the findings passed on to a judge.

Mallorca is a hugely popular cycling destination for UK riders and is a regular training base for professional teams.

The road to Formentor is famed for it’s picturesque views and includes some tough climbs on the way to the lighthouse.

Last April, nine cyclists were taken to hospital in Mallorca after a Porsche SUV collided with them.

The German riders were riding to the popular Puig Major climb when the incident happened on the MA-15 road near Capdepera.

Back in the UK, a fundraising campaign in memory of a 50-year-old man who died during Velo 2019 has raised more than £25,000.

The rider came off his bike 23 miles into the 100-mile event in Atherstone, Warwickshire on Sunday (May 12).

Velo 2019 organisers posted on Facebook, passing on a message from the man’s family.

They said: “We are in touch with the family of the rider who sadly passed away on Sunday and they would like us to pass on their heartfelt thanks for your messages of condolence and support.

“In his memory, we have set up a Just Giving page with all proceeds going to the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance – a charity that was close to his heart and who actually attended to him on Sunday.

“Any donation large or small would be greatly appreciated.”