Jack Bobridge found guilty of drug dealing after supplying hundreds of ecstasy pills

Olympic champion Jack Bobridge has been found guilty on four counts of drug dealing charges, after supplying hundreds of ecstasy pills using “cycling code” to another former pro in the year after he retired from the sport.

The 29-year-old has been granted bail so he can “get his affairs in order” and a psychiatric report can be prepared before his sentencing on July 5. The judge told Bobridge that being granted bail didn’t mean he would not serve a jail sentence.

Bobridge was caught in an undercover police operation targeting drug dealers in Perth nightclubs after fellow former pro cyclist Alex McGregor was caught selling ecstasy to an undercover police officer. McGregor then agreed to testify against Bobridge, who he accused of being his supplier, in return for a reduced sentence.

Bobridge denied the four charges, but after six days of evidence the jury took three hours to return a guilty verdict.

During the trial, Bobridge gave a detailed testimony of how he took recreational drugs throughout his entire professional career.

The two-time national road race champion said he began taking cocaine and ecstasy after he won a professional contract with Garmin-Transitions in 2010, where the rider admitted he lived a “fantastic lifestyle” partying and training in Europe. Bobridge said that at the time he couldn’t afford the drugs, but “the people around him – fans – would supply him”.

Bobridge said he continued to use in order to deal with the rheumatoid arthritis which forced him to call time on his career after the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The Commonwealth champion said he would take cocaine in the days before competing and named two of his Australian team-mates in court who also did, but their names have not been redacted.

Soon after his retirement Bobridge’s marriage broke down, which the Australian said led to more drinking and drugs, with ecstasy being a cheap option for partying in order to escape his problems.

Bobridge won silver in the team pursuit at the Rio Olympics in 2016, after winning silver at London 2012, as well as four gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in 2010 and 2014.

Alex McGregor was given an 18-month prison term, part of which was suspended, after pleading guilty to eight charges including drug dealing last July.