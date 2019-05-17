£20,000 has been raised for the cyclist who died at Velo 2019

£20,000 has been raised in memory of the cyclist who died during Velo 2019, with the man’s family offering their “heartfelt thanks” to those who have offered them their support.

The 50-year-old man came off his bike after 23 miles of the 100 mile event at 7.50am in Atherstone, Warwickshire, with police saying the section of road where the incident occurred is rural with a steep descent, as well as tight left and right hand bends.

A JustGiving fundraising page was set up in the man’s memory on Wednesday evening, three days after his death. By Thursday lunchtime over 500 people had donated more than £8,000, with the figure currently standing at £22,000.

The money will be donated to the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance service, who airlifted the man to hospital after he crashed.

Velo 2019 organisers posted on Facebook, passing on a message from the man’s family. They said: “We are in touch with the family of the rider who sadly passed away on Sunday and they would like us to pass on their heartfelt thanks for your messages of condolence and support.

“In his memory, we have set up a Just Giving page with all proceeds going to the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance – a charity that was close to his heart and who actually attended to him on Sunday.

“Any donation large or small would be greatly appreciated.”

Details of the man have not yet been released, with police still urging witnesses to come forward to help them with their investigation.

17,000 people took part in the Velo 2019 event, which also saw a driver ignoring marshals and narrowly avoiding colliding with riders passing through a roundabout.

Roads had been closed off as riders set off from Birmingham City Centre, through Coventry over the cobbled roads surrounding the cathedral, and out into the countryside surrounding Solihull, Warwickshire, Dudley and Sandwell.