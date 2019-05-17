Greg Henderson grows ‘new quad muscle’ after horrific injury

Former Team Sky rider Greg Henderson has shared an image of his ‘new quad muscle’, after having surgery on his left thigh in January.

The former pro and USA Cycling performance director checked in to the New Royal hospital in Adelaide earlier this year, and had 500 millilitres of puss drawn from his left quad.

Henderson was in Australia for the Tour Down Under, but spent seven nights in hospital instead, commenting “haven’t been outside except from Uber to A&E. Happy to be headed home.”

The cause the injury is unclear, but Henderson did say that he’d torn 18 centimetres along his quad muscle.

“After 4 weeks of suffering and not being able to weight bare I finally made it to hospital to have 500ml of puss drained and my left quad muscle cleaned and drained,” he explained.

Showing off the now healed injury, the 42-year-old New Zealand track and road cyclist pointed out that his body appears to have developed a new and unique extra muscle.

“I have evolved a new quad muscle,” he said, tagging his post “#marginalgains.”

Interested in the medical explanation behind the growth, he added: “Can anyone tell me what has happened here? I’d actually love to know exactly.”

Henderson rode for Team Sky over the 2010 and 2011 seasons, competing with a range of teams including T-Mobile and Lotto-Belisol in his time, with his last season being in 2017 with UnitedHealthcare.

On the track, he picked up a World Cup Gold in the 2004 scratch race. He now works for USA Cycling, and has his own coaching business.