Cyclist injured after being hit by off-road motorbike on bike path

A cyclist was left with serious leg injuries after he was hit by an off-road motorbike while riding on a cycle path.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, which saw the cyclist land on the motorbike in the collision before being shoved out of the way by the bike rider, who then fled the scene.

Greater Manchester Police are appealing for information after the crash in Whitefield earlier this month, which happened on a designated cycle path.

A statement from the police said: “Shortly before 7.30pm on Monday, May 13, a man in his 40s was riding his mountain bike on a designated cycle track within the grounds of Philips Park Hall when he was involved in a collision with an off-road motorcycle.

“The pedal cyclist was thrown to the ground in the collision and lay injured on the offender’s off-road motorbike.

“Showing no regard for the obvious pain that the victim was in, the offender moved the injured man off the motorcycle and fled the scene.”

Police said the victim suffered serious leg injuries and required hospital treatment.

The motorbike rider was part of a group of three who were all riding similar machines.

No further description of the bikes or riders is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 01618566108 quoting incident number 2269 of 13/05/19.

Information can be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Earlier this month, a cyclist who was the victim of a horrific hit and run was asked by police to track down CCTV footage himself.

Josh Dey was riding his bike on Easter Sunday (April 21) when a BMW being driven on the wrong side of the road hit him head on.

Mr Dey suffered multiple injuries including a brain bleed as the car drove away from the scene.

The 22-year-old medical student reported the incident to police, when officers asked him to track down CCTV footage of the incident himself before it was deleted.

Police then arrested and charged over the incident.