Man charged after cyclist injured in horrific Swain’s Lane hit and run

A man has been charged after footage emerged of a horrific hit and run incident in Swain’s Lane, London.

Cyclist Josh Dey was left with serious injuries, including a brain bleed, after being hit by a car while cycling on Easter Sunday (April 21).

Police had asked Mr Dey to track down CCTV footage of the crash himself, which he then shared with news outlets.

The Met Police confirmed on Monday (May 6) that a 29-year-old man had been arrested and charged over the incident.

A statement from the force said: “A man has been charged with driving offences following an incident in Highgate.

“Sean Fagan, 29, of Regina Road, N4 was charged on Monday with causing serious injury by dangerous driving in Swain’s Lane on April 21.

“He is further charged with failing to stop after a road traffic collision and failing to report a road traffic collision.

“The charges follow an incident at around 6.45pm on April 21 in which a black BMW was in collision with a cyclist.

“The male cyclist was taken to hospital where his injuries were assessed as not life-threatening.”

Fagan, of Finsbury Park, was due to appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (May 7).

Medical student Mr Dey was riding along Swain’s Lane, near Hampstead Heath in north London when the incident happened.

The 22-year-old suffered multiple injuries including fractures to his nose, ligament damage in his knee, a bleed on the brain, a fractured toe and bruising to his left leg.

Mr Dey told ITV News: “I don’t remember anything. I only remember waking up in hospital and wondering what’s going on with needles in my arms and in a lot of pain.

“So the police said they’d send an officer more than a week after the incident.

“With the software at the restaurant [the CCTV footage] would be deleted after a week, so by the time they got there it would have been deleted.

“So they said if you can get the footage yourself that would be really helpful.

“As soon as I got out of hospital I made that my first priority.”