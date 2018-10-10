Geraint Thomas’ Tour de France trophy stolen from the Cycle Show at Birmingham NEC

Team Sky had loaned their trophies to Pinarello, but during clear-up the award was stolen

A police investigation has been launched after Geraint Thomas’ Tour de France trophy was stolen from the Cycle Show in Birmingham.

Team Sky had loaned their Grand Tour trophies to Pinarello to display at the NEC in Birmingham last month, but during the clean-up someone swiped the Tour trophy.

The team said the award was “momentarily left unattended” and was stolen.

Police are investigating the crime.

Thomas, who became the first Welshman to win the Tour when he claimed the title this year, said: “It is incredibly unfortunate that this has happened.

“It goes without saying that the trophy is of pretty limited value to whoever took it, but means a lot to me and the team.

“Hopefully whoever took it will have the good grace to return it. A trophy is important, but clearly what matters most are the amazing memories from this incredible summer – and no-one can ever take those away.”

Pinarello have accepted responsibility for the loss and have apologised to Thomas.

Managing director of Pinarello UK, Richard Hemington, said: “We are obviously devastated about this.

“We accept full responsibility and have personally apologised to Geraint.

“Obviously we hope that the trophy can be recovered.

Team Sky said they are liaising with all relevant parties to agree on the best course of action to resolve the issue.

Pinarello’s stand at the bike show, which was held at the Birminham NEC between September 13 and 15, included bikes ridden by Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas.

Also on display were the three Grand Tour trophies and jerseys, which have all been won by Sky.

Thomas was riding in support of Froome at this year’s Tour de France, but performed better on the road to Paris.

Froome had already won the Giro d’Italia in May showed some signs of fatigue during his second Grand Tour of the Year.

Thomas won two stages, including atop the legendary Alp d’Huez , and won the yellow jersey to give Team Sky their third British Tour winner after Froome and Sir Bradley Wiggins.