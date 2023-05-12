CW Live: Giro d'Italia stage seven underway with four riders up road; Vollering wins at Itzulia Women

Refresh

131km to go at Giro: The break's gap has now dipped below nine minutes as the race heads towards the second-category climb Roccaraso. It is 7.3km at an average of 6.1%, so shouldn't trouble the riders too much, but it might mean action. Before then, there is an intermediate sprint to deal with, which will be crossed by the riders in the break first before those interested in points in the peloton get involved.

The Cyclists' Alliance publishes learnings from Zaaf situation, argues for changes to UCI rules (Image credit: Getty Images) The Cyclists' Alliance (TCA), the unofficial union for the women's peloton, has published an overview of how it helped riders during the collapse of the Zaaf team and what it has learned for the future. TCA describes itself as a foundation which offers "holistic support to professional female cyclists during and after their careers", and put a lot of work in to help the riders who were caught up in the situation surrounding Zaaf Cycling Team, a former Spanish Continental team. Multiple riders quit the team after allegations that it had not paid some of its riders and staff salaries. The other early departures included Debora Silvestri, Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed, Audrey Cordon-Ragot, Lucie Jounier, Mareille Meijering, Elizabeth Stannard, Heidi Franz, and Maggie Coles-Lyster. On April 27, the UCI removed the Zaaf Cycling Team from the list of registered teams because its roster fell below the minimum of eight riders that the sport governing body requires for a team to obtain a Continental women's team licence. In its findings, The Cyclists' Alliance says: "We feel that there should no longer be a question as to whether or not professional athletes are allowed to find another job if their employer is failing to respect their contractual obligations. Zaaf riders who were able to find new contracts and transfer to other teams during the spring of 2023 have done so under exceptions to the current UCI rules. "The Council feels the exceptions that the UCI and TCA has helped the Zaaf have access to, should become permanent changes to the UCI regulations. This will avoid taking the risk and tedious hassle of pushing for the same exceptions in the future. Changing the regulations for good will create long term systemic changes." The organisation has written to the UCI about this. There are also recommendations for what a rider can do if they are unsure of the situation they are getting into, which include reviewing a contract with someone with legal expertise.

Davide Bais, Henok Mulubrhan, Simone Petilli and Karel Vacek in the day's break (Image credit: Getty Images) 140km to go at the Giro: The sun is out at the Giro, at last, but a lot of the riders still have their rain jackets on - it must be a little chilly out there too. The break still has over nine minutes on the peloton.

Demi Vollering wins Itzulia Women stage one (Image credit: Getty Images) There has never been a stage of Itzulia Women not won by Demi Vollering. If that feels like a weird thing to say, this year's race is only the second edition, and the SD Worx rider won all three stages last year, and the opening stage this year. The Dutchwoman clipped off the front on the final climb, Urkaregi, underlining her form at the moment, and soloed to the finish. Behind her, her teammate Marlen Reusser finished second, and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) came fourth. Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) finished fourth, conceding a considerable amount of seconds to Vollering. Two stages still to come.

Demi Vollering solo at Itzulia Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Demi Vollering (SD Worx) is now alone at the front of Itzulia Women stage one, after Kiesenhofer and Nerlo were caught on the climb Urkaregi. I told you earlier that the Dutchwoman won all three stages at the race last year, and she doesn't want to stop winning in the Basque Country just yet. Vollering has just under 40 seconds to her chasers, with 4km to go.

149km to go: Robbie McEwen reports that Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) has a cold, which is a blow to his hopes to take the points jersey and win another stage.

153km to go: That gap is now ten minutes, which seems like a lot, but remember that the peloton has not really started riding at all yet. Meanwhile, EF Education-EasyPost's riders have stopped at the side of the road to change into new clothes, which you don't often see.

157km at the Giro: The break now has eight minutes on the peloton. It's a sleepy start to the day.

30km to go at Itzulia Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Meanwhile, thanks to the Giro d'Italia starting early, I forgot to tell you about Itzulia Women, which has begun today. There's 30km to go in the Basque Country for some on the world's best female riders. There are just three stages of the race, and all three were won by Demi Vollering (SD Worx) last year. At the moment, Aurela Nerlo (Massi-Tactic) and Anna Kiesenhofer (Israel-Premier Tech-Rolan) have just over a minute on the peloton. Giving Kiesenhofer time up the road might not be the best option...

185km to go: We have got to the thrilling bit of the day where riders are filmed taking off and putting on rain jackets. A penny for JaI Hindley's thoughts whenever he sees that on TV. The break has been pegged at just over six minutes.

'It could have been a lot worse' - Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Getty Images) It was heart-in-mouth time for Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) towards the end of stage six of the Giro on Thursday, when his chain slipped and he was briefly off the back of the bunch. No harm was done in the end, and the Welshman said "it could have been a lot worse" after the stage. "The gears were a bit dodgy all day, but I didn't want to change my bike because it was so crazy," Thomas told Cyclingnews. "It was ok, but then the chain just came off the front and off the cassette. It took me a while to realise it was off the cassette, but I put it back on. "After that, the boys were great in getting me back into position. Luckily, I've got strong guys around me. With Swifty [Ben Swift], Pippo [Filippo Ganna] and Puccio [Salvatore Puccio], I had great support." "It could have been a lot worse," Thomas said. "At least it was just a chain coming off again and nothing else." "When there was a barrage, it could have been touch and go, but it was all good in the end," he added later.

193km to go: The squeal of disc brakes heralds a very wet day in southern Italy. The break now has over six minutes - how much is too much time? The peloton are not even really riding yet. One thing we haven't talked about yet is the general classification. It has not changed since stage four, where Andreas Leknessund (DSM) took pink, but it probably will on the steep climb of the Gran Sasso d'Italia today. The Norwegian is not a bad climber, but can he hold off the likes of Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma). Both have crashed, so it will be interesting to see where their legs are at when the road starts to go upwards. Roglič probably needs time on Evenepoel ahead of the second time trial, given what happened on the opening stage. Will that be in his mind?

(Image credit: Getty Images) 197km to go: If they go this slowly all day, it's going to be a loooooong stage. The break have well over five minutes on the peloton. Meanwhile, the photo above shows just how different it is up on the Gran Sasso d'Italia, where there are walls of snow. It will be a very pretty finish.

202km to go: The riders of the peloton are currently having a chat, naturally. It's pretty relaxed, as you can tell. Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step), the world champion, has his leg warmers back on. It's May!

207km to go: Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech) was awarded the most combative rider award overnight, thanks to a Twitter poll. I don't think that will do much to heal his heartbreak at being caught 200m from the line yesterday, though.

209km to go: That does indeed look like the break has gone. The road has been filled by the peloton, with one minute already given to the men up the road. There are a couple of riders stopping for the toilet already - nerves?

212km to go: There has been a flurry of attacks off the front already. At the moment, there is a quartet off the front: Henok Mulubrhan (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè), Davide Bais (EOLO-Kometa), Karel Vacek (Corratec-Selle Italia) and Simone Petilli (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty). Is that the day's break already?

Official start given for Giro d'Italia stage seven (Image credit: Getty Images) The official start has already been given for stage seven of the Giro - early, I know. The riders have 218km to tackle, including that fearsome final climb to Gran Sasso d'Italia, so they better had get moving sooner rather than later. Bad news though, I'm afraid, it's raining again. Of course, that's bad news for the riders rather than us, but we hope there are no more nasty crashes of the like we saw on Wednesday's stage five. Some riders will be delighted that climbing is back on the menu, while others - like Trek-Segafredo's Tom Skuijnš - will be grimacing. Been fun to sit in top 10 on GC for a few days. However today I say bye bye. #fatboysdontclimbMay 12, 2023 See more

Mark Cavendish 'feels good' despite third crash of Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) We feared for Mark Cavendish's health after the British champion was pictured on the floor during Thursday's stage six, his third crash of the Giro so far. Thankfully, his Astana-Qazaqstan team confirmed that he finished the stage with the help of teammates, and later on Thursday night the squad released a statement saying he had avoided "serious injury". "After his crash on the descent in Stage 6 of the Giro d’Italia Mark Cavendish feels good," the statement read. 'He's got some new bruises and abrasions on his right side of the body, but, generally, avoided any serious injury."