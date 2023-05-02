How to watch the Giro d'Italia 2023: Everything you need to catch the Corsa Rosa live

Quick guide to watching the Giro d'Italia 2023

Like most big races the you can watch the Giro d'Italia on the live-stream on GCN+, Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK and in the USA. Subscription costs are £6.99/month or $8.99/month, and £39.99 or $49.99 for a year.

Dates: May 6-28

What to expect at the Giro d'Italia

Grand Tour season kicks off on Saturday May 6 with the start of the Giro d'Italia, which begins on Italian soil after briefly heading to Hungary last year. Over 21 days Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step), the world champion will battle it out with Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), among others on a deep list of possible contenders.

The 106th edition begins in the Abruzzo region, on the central western side of the boot, before heading south and then north through the Italian peninsula. This year the race features three time trial stages with a grand total of 70 kilometres of individual time trialling.

As ever at the Giro d'Italia, there are lots of days in the mountains, whether that's the Alps, the Dolomites, or the Apennines. There's a lot of climbing. The first week features two challenging stages to Gran Sasso d'Italia and Fossombrone before ending with another individual time trial in Cesena.

In the second week, Stage 13 to Crans Montana will present a challenging summit test in the Swiss Alps. It also features the Cima Coppi prize of the 2023 edition in the form of the Colle del Gran San Bernardo.

The final week everal huge mountain stages including summit finishes at Monte Bondone and Tre Cime di Lavaredo, culminating with a horrendous looking mountain time trial to Monte Lussari, before the race heads to Rome for the finalé.

There are also flatter stages for sprinters and puncheurs, along with those days for the climbers and the time trial specialists.

Fausto Coppi, Alfredo Binda and Eddy Merckx all hold the record for most wins with five, with the most dominant rider of the modern era being Alberto Contador, who claimed the pink jersey thrice. Recent winners include Jai Hindley, Egan Bernal and Tao Geoghegan Hart.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia in Australia

Cycling fans in Australia get to watch the Giro d'Italia live stream, and plenty of other races, for free on SBS (opens in new tab). You can head to the SBS On Demand streaming service and watch the action live as well as full stage replays.

They can also watch uninterrupted on GCN (opens in new tab)+. A monthly subscription will cost you $15.99AUD while a yearly subscription costs $64.99AUD.

Aussies away from home can use a VPN to watch the Giro d'Italia live stream free from abroad.

How to watch a Giro d'Italia live stream from outside your country

If you’re abroad during 2023 Giro d'Italia, you might have a problem accessing your regular streaming service because of geo-blocking restrictions. Thankfully, there’s an easy solution.

Use a VPN to watch the 2023 Giro d'Italia from abroad:

How to watch the Giro d'Italia in the US

In the US, the Giro d'Italia will be aired live and in full by GCN+ (opens in new tab) with the same coverage also available via streaming on Discovery+. A subscription to GCN+ or Discovery+ will cost you $8.99 per month or £49.99 for a year.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia in the UK

In the UK you can buy a month-long pass to get access to the live streams of the Giro d'Italia available via the Eurosport player or Discovery+ website. Buying a pass costs just £6.99, although do remember that it will then auto renew at the same price each month unless you cancel.

However, you can also get a year-long pass for £59.99, which means a saving of £23.89.

If you’re based in the UK, you will be able to watch all of the live coverage from regular cycling broadcasters GCN+ and Discovery+ / Eurosport.

If you only want the cycling, and not the other things that Eurosport offers, you can get a GCN+ subscription (opens in new tab) at a cost of £39.99 for the year, or you can buy a race pass for £6.99 per month. A GCN+ account also means you'll then have access to both live and on demand race footage as well as long or short highlight streams and in-depth analysis. There is also a library full of documentaries on the sport for you to check out.

If you fancy Welsh language broadcasting, you also have the option of watching it on S4C on the TV or online, on S4C Clic (opens in new tab). Useful if you're a Geraint Thomas fan.

What time is the Giro d'Italia on?

UK coverage of the race will begin on GCN+ and Eurosport at about 11:00 BST every day. Highlights will be available later in the day. You'll notice that the race organiser loves to set a certain time for an estimated finish in the table below.

In the US coverage begins at about 7:00 EST every day. Replays are also available after the event.

